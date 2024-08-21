Irish man fighting in Ukraine reported missing, presumed dead.

21 August 2024, 23:31

Ukrainian soldiers raising the country's flag.
Ukrainian soldiers raising the country's flag. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

An Irish man fighting for Ukraine has been reported missing, presumed dead.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Alex Ryzhuk, a 20-year-old Republic of Ireland citizen born to Ukrainian parents, travelled to the country after turning 18.

According to reports, Ryzhuk had been serving as a volunteer in Eastern Ukraine when he was reported missing.

If confirmed dead, he would become the fourth Irish citizen to die fighting in Ukraine.

Ryzhuk had previously spoken of his intentions to return to Ireland and join the Defence Forces.

"War is not a joke, death in war is a very high probability," he told RTÉ'.

"It is something that constantly happens, even if it's not to you, it's to someone else, or to someone you know.

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed it is aware of the case but refused to comment on Ryzuk’s disappearance.

“As with all consular cases, the department does not comment on the details of individual cases,” the department said.

Challenger 2 Main Battle Tank during a Land Combat demonstration at Copehill Down Village on Salisbury Plain, Wiltshire
Challenger 2 Main Battle Tank during a Land Combat demonstration at Copehill Down Village on Salisbury Plain, Wiltshire. Picture: Alamy

In January 2023, Brits Christopher Parry, 28, and Andrew Bagshaw, 47 – who also had New Zealand citizenship – were killed in eastern Ukraine while helping to evacuate civilians in the Donetsk region.

The pair had been attempting to evacuate an elderly woman from Soledar when their vehicle was hit by an artillery shell.

The bodies of the two men were handed over by the Russians as part of a prisoner of war exchange, according to a top Ukrainian official.

This week saw Ukraine launch one of the largest-ever drone attacks on Moscow.

Some 45 Ukrainian drones were destroyed overnight, Russia's Ministry of Defence said.

It said 11 were destroyed over the Moscow region, 23 over the Bryansk region, six over Belgorod, three over Kaluga and two over Kursk.

"This was one of the biggest attempts of all time to attack Moscow using drones," Moscow mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on his Telegram channel.

He said all of the drones were destroyed because strong defences had been created around the capital.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - London, UK

'It filled me with a new sense of fear': Taylor Swift breaks silence on alleged Vienna terror plot

Far-right activists

Fast-tracked riot charges will 'add to the backlog' of sexual offences in criminal justice system

Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at North Carolina Aviation Museum

Trump appears behind bulletproof glass at first outdoor rally since shooting

Five bodies have been found in the search for missing Bayesian superyacht passengers

Tragic find: Five bodies found in hunt for Bayesian superyacht passengers as one still missing

Fifteen people were rescued from the 49-metre sailboat.

Sailing yachts like Mike Lynch’s are ‘unsinkable’, claims CEO of company that builds them

A police officer stands outside the residence of internet influencer Andrew Tate during an early morning police search raid on the outskirts of Bucharest, Romania

Police raid Andrew Tate’s home in Romania as new allegations emerge

Disney+

Disney drops 'absurd' opposition to grieving widower's lawsuit

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at North Carolina Aviation Museum.

Donald Trump holds first outdoor rally since failed assassination attempt

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians

Egypt expresses scepticism of Gaza ceasefire proposal

An outdoor stage is set encased with bulletproof glass

Trump holds first outdoor rally since assassination attempt

Emma Ramsay, 19

Pictured: British student, 19, who died after falling from Ibiza hotel balcony

Election 2024 Harris

Tim Walz and Bill Clinton to headline third day at Democratic convention

Claudiu-Carol Kondor was killed after a 'vanjacking'

'Unimaginable loss' Tributes made to 'beloved' Amazon driver killed during 'vanjacking' in Leeds

Jeremy Clarkson

Jeremy Clarkson reveals opening date for his new pub as locals voice traffic fears

Dorset Police responded after a girl was stabbed in Christchurch

Girl, 9, stabbed in street after playing with friend, as man and woman arrested

King Charles III Visits Southport To Meet Local Community And Emergency Services

King Charles meets families of three girls killed in Southport stabbing

Latest News

See more Latest News

A laptop screen showing Shein and a phone screen showing Temu

Shein sues Temu over copyright infringements as the feud between firms heats up

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their son Archie

Prince Harry 'wins' against Meghan Markle as couple makes major call over Archie and Lilibet
David Daintree, 53, was found dead at the scene

Man, 53, mauled to death at home by his own XL Bully

Grainy cctv image showing bus wreckage and emergency workers

At least 28 people dead as bus carrying Shiite pilgrims crashes in Iran

Bryony Gawith and her four children died in the fire

Pictured: mum and 3 children aged 1, 5 and 9 who died in 'deliberate' Bradford house fire as man arrested for murder
A Fenix team rescue worker places a helmet on Maryna Scherbyna as she and her children are evacuated as local people are moved from Selidove to safe areas in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine

Moscow comes under one of largest Ukrainian drone attacks but destroys them all

Australian silver medal cyclist Matthew Richardson has defected to Team GB.

Australian Olympic cyclist Matthew Richardson hits out at critics after shock defection to Team GB
The smugglers were caught despite jumping off the boat

Moment drug runners trying to smuggle 350 kilos of cocaine into UK jump into sea to escape police
Fresh raids have been conducted on the home of Andrew Tate

Police carry out fresh raids on Andrew Tate’s home in Romania as new allegations emerge involving minors
Two bodies have been found in the search for missing Bayesian superyacht passengers

Five bodies found in hunt for superyacht passengers with one still missing, as search ends for the day

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles met with survivors of the Southport attacks

King expresses 'sympathy and empathy' during visit to Southport to meet survivors of fatal knife attack
King Charles met with survivors of the Southport attacks

King Charles meets families and survivors in Southport after dance class attack that killed three young girls
London, England, UK. 29th May, 2024. King CHARLES III is seen leaving Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (Credit Image: © Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire) EDITORIAL USAGE ONLY! Not for Commercial USAGE!

King Charles to meet families in Southport following fatal attack

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit