Israel confirms deaths of two hostages in Gaza ahead of ceasefire talks

Alex Dancyg and Yagev Buchshtab died while being held in Gaza. Picture: IDF

By Henry Moore

Israel today confirmed the deaths of two hostages being held in Gaza.

Yagev Buchshtab, a 35-year-old sound technician and Alex Dancyg, 76, a historian, were both abducted from their homes during Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel.

This comes ahead of talks later this week to secure a ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel, which would include the return of 120 hostages.

A number of Palestinian prisoners would be released as part of any deal.

"Yagev and Alex were taken alive and should have returned alive to their families and to their country," the Hostage Families Forum said in a statement.

"Their death in captivity is a tragic reflection of the consequences of foot-dragging in negotiations."

The Polish foreign ministry has also paid tribute to Dancyg, who held a Polish passport.

"Poland will continue to demand the unconditional release of all the abductees from Gaza," the ministry said.

Palestinians flee an area previously marked as "safe" by Israel. Picture: Getty

"Today, the IDF informed the families of the two hostages Alex Dancyg and Yagev Buchshtab that they are no longer alive," the Israeli Defence Forces added in a statement on X.

"Alex and Yagev were brutally abducted into Gaza and their bodies are still being held by Hamas.

"The confirmation of their deaths comes after thorough intelligence review and expert committee approval of the Ministry of Health in cooperation with the Ministry of Religious Services and the Israel Police.

"The circumstances of their death in Hamas captivity are being examined by all professional authorities.

"We remain dedicated to gathering information about the hostages in Gaza and we will continue providing support to the families of hostages during this difficult time."

Later this week, Israel is expected to resume ceasefire talks with Hamas’ leadership, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken claiming a deal is close between the two parties.

"I believe we're inside the 10-yard line and driving toward the goal line in getting an agreement that would produce a ceasefire, get the hostages home and put us on a better track to trying to build lasting peace and stability," Blinken said, speaking in Colorado.

"There remains some issues that need to be resolved, that need to be negotiated. We're in the midst of doing exactly that."

Ceasefire talks picked up speed earlier this month after Hamas laid out a new proposal outlining the terms of a potential agreement.

"I think the framework is now in place and we have to work out the implementation steps,” a senior US official said ahead of ceasefire talks this week.

“What we got back from Hamas was a pretty significant adjustment to what had been their position, and that is encouraging. We have heard the same from the Israelis.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a commemoration ceremony for soldiers killed during the 2014 Gaza war. Picture: Getty

Reports have suggested a ceasefire deal would come as part of a two-phase plan.

Phase one would see the release of all elderly, sick and female hostages being held in Gaza during a six-week truce.

This period would see Israel potentially withdraw from a number of cities in Gaza.

Phase two would then see the return of all remaining Israeli hostages.

On Monday, Israel ordered the evacuation of an area in Gaza it had previously declared a "safe" humanitarian zone.

The IDF is expected to launch an operation in the area, which includes the eastern part of the Muwasi humanitarian zone, southern Gaza.

Thousands of Palestinians fled this area on Monday, according to reports.

"We do not know where we are walking," mother Kholoud al Dadas.

"This is our seventh or eighth time we have been displaced.

"While we were sleeping in our homes, they started shooting at us, bombing from everywhere."