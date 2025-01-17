Israeli security cabinet recommends approving Gaza ceasefire deal as hostages to be released in days

17 January 2025, 13:09 | Updated: 17 January 2025, 13:47

The Israeli Security Council has approved the Gaza ceasefire deal
The Israeli Security Council has approved the Gaza ceasefire deal. Picture: ALAMY

By Henry Moore

The Israeli security cabinet has recommended approving the Gaza ceasefire deal with Hamas.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It comes after Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu delayed the meeting, accusing Hamas of reneging on parts of the deal.

A statement from Benjamin Netanyahu's office said that the decision comes "after examining all political, security and humanitarian aspects"

The approval "supports the achievement of the war's goals", the statement added.

A full cabinet meeting is expected to convene later today, with hostages to begin being released on Sunday.

Read more: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan jailed for 14 years in corruption case

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.
Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. Picture: Getty

The announcement came a day after Netanyahu's office said there were last-minute snags in talks to free hostages in return for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of Palestinian prisoners.

Israel delayed its vote on whether to accept the deal, which was due on Thursday morning, as Netanyahu accused Hamas of backtracking on part of the deal - an accusation the group denies.

Israel's President took to Twitter on Friday to hail the security cabinet's decision.

Isaac Herzog said: "I welcome the Israeli Security Cabinet's decision to approve the hostage deal which will bring our hostages home, as presented by the Prime Minister and the negotiating team.

Israeli spokesman David Mencer discusses the Gaza ceasefire with Ben Kentish

"I expect the government to follow suit in swiftly affirming this decision. This is a vital step toward fulfilling the highest covenant between the state and its citizens.

"There is no greater moral, human, Jewish, and Israeli duty. We must bring all of our hostages back home."

The deal is set to bring about the release of 33 hostages over the coming six weeks in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and an Israeli withdrawal from many parts of the territory.

War-weary Palestinians in Gaza, the relatives of hostages held there and world leaders all welcomed an agreement, expected to begin Sunday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Picture: Getty

Earlier today, a senior Hamas official said the obstacles getting in the way of the deal had been overcome.

A statement from Netanyahu's office confirmed hostages will be released on Sunday when the deal is approved.

It read: "Subject to approval by the cabinet and the government, and the entry into force of the agreement - the release of the hostages can be realised according to the planned outline, in which the hostages are expected to be released as early as Sunday."

Meanwhile, Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip have killed at least 87 people since the ceasefire deal was announced.

Mr Netanyahu has faced great domestic pressure to bring home the scores of hostages, but his far-right coalition partners have threatened to bring down his government if he makes too many concessions.

Former IDF spokesperson explains why he's unhappy with the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal

Many Israelis support a ceasefire deal that would bring the hostages home and end the war in Gaza. But some families of fallen soldiers and of hostages oppose any agreement that they perceive grants too many concessions to Hamas.

Keir Starmer welcomed the Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal as "long-overdue news" and paid tribute to British citizens who were killed during the conflict.

The UK Prime Minister said Britain would join its allies in continuing work to "break the cycle of violence and secure long-term peace" for Israelis and Palestinians, which he said would be grounded in a two-state solution.

He paid tribute to "those who won't make it home - including the British people who were murdered by Hamas."

94 of the 251 hostages taken by Hamas on October 7 are believed to be alive in Gaza. 34 have been confirmed dead by the IDF.

As part of the ceasefire, Israel will reportedly return a slew of Palestinian prisoners - more than 3,660 Palestinians are being held in Israel under administrative detention as of last year.

The ceasefire willl not see Israel withdraw from Gaza. Instead, a new buffer zone will be erected where the IDF stations troops to “defend” the country’s border.

At least 46,584 Palestinian people have been killed and 109,731 injured since Israel launched its assault on Gaza in the wake of the October 7 attacks in 2023.

The vast majority of those killed in Israel’s bombardments have been women and children.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Linda and Stuart Allan with lawyer Aamer Anwar.

'They act like God. They've got a freedom to kill', suicide victim's family slams prison service

Mr Putin and his Iranian counterpart shake hands

Russian and Iranian leaders sign partnership treaty in Kremlin

Anthony Gardiner (left) pleaded guilty to the murder of John Coxon (right)

Man who murdered convicted paedophile in 'brutal' attack 'after exploiting him for money' jailed for life

Breaking
Callum Ulysses Parslow

Nazi-obsessed knifeman sentenced to life in prison after trying to murder asylum seeker

A private bathhouse recently discovered in the Pompeii archaeological site

New Pompeii excavation reveals private thermal complex built 2,000 years ago

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convenes his security Cabinet to vote on a ceasefire deal

Israeli Security Cabinet recommends approval of ceasefire in Gaza

Olaf Scholz

Musk support for European far-right ‘completely unacceptable’ – German leader

Missing sisters made earlier visit to Aberdeen bridge hours before disappearance, CCTV reveals

Missing sisters made earlier visit to Aberdeen bridge hours before disappearance, CCTV reveals

Donald Trump is sworn in as 45th President of the United States on 20 January 2017 with his 3rd wife Melania holding the Bible.

What will happen at Donald Trump's inauguration? Timings, how to watch and everything else you need to know

Abbe Pierre

Church calls for judicial investigation into Abbe Pierre amid new abuse claims

Iranian and Russian leaders shake hands

Russian and Iranian leaders meet before signing partnership treaty

Police confiscated the massive truck on Tuesday.

Police seize Tesla cybertruck from petrol station as they 'aren't road legal in the UK'

The UK and Poland will start work on a new defence and security agreement on Friday, when Sir Keir Starmer travels to the eastern European country for talks.

UK and Poland unite to launch landmark defence and security pact

Joe Biden smiles

Biden sets record by commuting sentences of 2,500 people over drug offences

Joan Plowright has padded away aged 95

Legendary actress Dame Joan Plowright dies aged 95

Destroyed buildings are seen from an U.S. Air Force plane flying over the Gaza Strip

Israel’s security cabinet convenes over deal to release hostages and pause war

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jake Fahri, 35, the killer of Jimmy Mizen, was arrested and recalled to prison

Drill rapper who killed schoolboy Jimmy Mizen recalled to prison after 'shamelessly boasting' about crime
Inspector Ross Meredith took to social media to compare climate activists to “special needs kids".

Police inspector sacked after comparing Just Stop Oil protestors to ‘special needs kids’

Dame Andrea Jenkyns said the Tories forced her mother to do diversity training

Tories 'forced former MP’s mother to do diversity training after she liked immigration post'
A picture of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is seen on the vehicle during a rally to oppose his impeachment

Investigators seek formal arrest for impeached South Korean President

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi speak to the media

Pakistani court sentences Imran Khan to 14 years in prison in corruption case

The gang’s ringleader, Summer Betts-Ramsey, 20, was sentenced to eight-and-a-half years behind bars, of which four-and-a-half must be served in custody.

Moment gang ringleader is arrested after stabbing teen nine times in vicious transphobic attack
Police have arrested two people after the family were found

Man and woman arrested after missing family with young children found following urgent police search
Police found a woman dead at a property in Woodthorpe Road, Ashford

Woman found dead at home and two-year-old girl seriously injured as man in his 30s arrested
Lawyers Igor Sergunin, Alexei Liptser and Vadim Kobzev behind bars

Lawyers for Alexei Navalny jailed by Russian court

Anne spoke to TF1 about her ordeal

'AI Brad Pitt' scammer who tricked woman into sending £700k 'now posing as another Hollywood A-lister'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-ROYALS-POLICE

Man who crashed car into Buckingham Palace gates admits causing £24,000 damage

Britain's Princess Kate, center, visits The Royal Marsden Hospital, London

'It's a relief to now be in remission': Princess of Wales opens up about cancer treatment in surprise hospital visit
Queen Elizabeth II and Anthony Blunt

Queen Elizabeth was 'kept in the dark for a decade' about Soviet spy who infiltrated her household, MI5 files reveal

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News