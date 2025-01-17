Israeli security cabinet recommends approving Gaza ceasefire deal as hostages to be released in days

The Israeli Security Council has approved the Gaza ceasefire deal. Picture: ALAMY

By Henry Moore

The Israeli security cabinet has recommended approving the Gaza ceasefire deal with Hamas.

It comes after Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu delayed the meeting, accusing Hamas of reneging on parts of the deal.

A statement from Benjamin Netanyahu's office said that the decision comes "after examining all political, security and humanitarian aspects"

The approval "supports the achievement of the war's goals", the statement added.

A full cabinet meeting is expected to convene later today, with hostages to begin being released on Sunday.

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. Picture: Getty

The announcement came a day after Netanyahu's office said there were last-minute snags in talks to free hostages in return for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of Palestinian prisoners.

Israel delayed its vote on whether to accept the deal, which was due on Thursday morning, as Netanyahu accused Hamas of backtracking on part of the deal - an accusation the group denies.

Israel's President took to Twitter on Friday to hail the security cabinet's decision.

Isaac Herzog said: "I welcome the Israeli Security Cabinet's decision to approve the hostage deal which will bring our hostages home, as presented by the Prime Minister and the negotiating team.

"I expect the government to follow suit in swiftly affirming this decision. This is a vital step toward fulfilling the highest covenant between the state and its citizens.

"There is no greater moral, human, Jewish, and Israeli duty. We must bring all of our hostages back home."

The deal is set to bring about the release of 33 hostages over the coming six weeks in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and an Israeli withdrawal from many parts of the territory.

War-weary Palestinians in Gaza, the relatives of hostages held there and world leaders all welcomed an agreement, expected to begin Sunday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Picture: Getty

Earlier today, a senior Hamas official said the obstacles getting in the way of the deal had been overcome.

A statement from Netanyahu's office confirmed hostages will be released on Sunday when the deal is approved.

It read: "Subject to approval by the cabinet and the government, and the entry into force of the agreement - the release of the hostages can be realised according to the planned outline, in which the hostages are expected to be released as early as Sunday."

Meanwhile, Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip have killed at least 87 people since the ceasefire deal was announced.

Mr Netanyahu has faced great domestic pressure to bring home the scores of hostages, but his far-right coalition partners have threatened to bring down his government if he makes too many concessions.

Many Israelis support a ceasefire deal that would bring the hostages home and end the war in Gaza. But some families of fallen soldiers and of hostages oppose any agreement that they perceive grants too many concessions to Hamas.

Keir Starmer welcomed the Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal as "long-overdue news" and paid tribute to British citizens who were killed during the conflict.

The UK Prime Minister said Britain would join its allies in continuing work to "break the cycle of violence and secure long-term peace" for Israelis and Palestinians, which he said would be grounded in a two-state solution.

He paid tribute to "those who won't make it home - including the British people who were murdered by Hamas."

94 of the 251 hostages taken by Hamas on October 7 are believed to be alive in Gaza. 34 have been confirmed dead by the IDF.

As part of the ceasefire, Israel will reportedly return a slew of Palestinian prisoners - more than 3,660 Palestinians are being held in Israel under administrative detention as of last year.

The ceasefire willl not see Israel withdraw from Gaza. Instead, a new buffer zone will be erected where the IDF stations troops to “defend” the country’s border.

At least 46,584 Palestinian people have been killed and 109,731 injured since Israel launched its assault on Gaza in the wake of the October 7 attacks in 2023.

The vast majority of those killed in Israel’s bombardments have been women and children.