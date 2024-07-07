Highly decorated former army major-general to appear in court charged with sexual assault

James Roddis will appear in court. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A married former top army officer has been charged with sexual assault.

James Roddis, an ex-major general, will appear in front of a military court later this month to face the charge.

An army spokesperson said: "We expect very high standards of behaviour from all our personnel and take any allegations of misconduct extremely seriously.

"Ex-Major General James Roddis will appear at Bulford Military Court Centre on 17th July 2024 charged with Sexual Assault contrary to Section 3 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

"We will not offer further comment while legal proceedings are ongoing."

James Roddis. Picture: Alamy

Roddis, 52, has an MBE, as well as a Distinguished Service Order, which is an award given for highly successful command and leadership during active operation.

He also has two Queen's recommendations for Valuable Service, which he earned in 2008 and 2017.

Roddis was strategic director of an elite special forces and intelligence unit of the army called Strategic Command until recently.

In 2014, he was commanding officer of The Highlanders - troops from the 4th Battalion the Royal Regiment of Scotland - who were then the last Scottish battalion to serve in a combat role in Afghanistan.

He is said to have three children.