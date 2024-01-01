Japan braces for 16ft waves as tsunami alert issued after 7.6 magnitude earthquake

A huge earthquake has hit Japan. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A tsunami warning has been issued in Japan after a 7.6 magnitude earthquake hit north central Japan.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

People have been urged to flee to high ground or to get to the top of buildings as fast as possible.

Warnings of waves as tall as five metres (16ft) were made for Noto, Ishikawa Prefecture, while NHK, Japan's national broadcaster, said waves bigger than one metre hit the north coast of central Japan.

More than 20 earthquakes struck the central area of the country and more tremors are expected.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued its tsunami warning for the Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama prefectures after the quakes struck at 4pm local time. It is the first such warning since the devastating 2011 earthquake.

"A large tsunami has been observed and there is a risk of severe damage," it said.

"People in coastal areas or along rivers should immediately evacuate to a safe location such as higher ground or an evacuation building.

"Tsunami strike repeatedly. Do not leave your safe area until the warning has been lifted.

"In areas where the shaking was strong, there is an increased risk of house collapses and landslides, so please pay close attention to future seismic activity and rainfall conditions, and take precautions such as not entering dangerous areas unless there are unavoidable circumstances."

It posted a map showing a major tsunami warning for the Noto area, which has been told to immediately evacuate to higher ground, and a lesser tsunami warning for the west coast of central Japan.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said: "Residents need to stay on alert for further possible quakes and I urge people in areas where tsunamis are expected to evacuate as soon as possible."

An NHK presenter told viewers: "We realise your home, your belongings are all precious to you, but your lives are important above everything else. Run to the highest ground possible."

Read more: Murder investigation launched after boy, 16, stabbed to death in north London on New Year's Eve

Japanese TV issued stark 'evacuate!' warnings. Picture: Alamy

Huge cracks appeared during the earthquake in Wajima City. Picture: Alamy

People in the Noto region were urged to flee. Picture: Alamy

The earthquake wrecked houses, leaving some partially collapsed with the roof caved in and debris strewn across the street in Wajima City, Ishikawa Prefecture.

More than 36,000 homes lost power in Ishikawa and Toyama prefectures.

The Japanese government said the extent of the damage is still being assessed.

Hospitals were filling up with people being treated for injuries from the earthquake, but no deaths have been reported.

In Wajima, which was particularly affected, patients were being treated in a car park amid fears aftershocks could collapse the hospital.

South Korea said the sea level on its east coast could rise and 45cm waves hit later on Monday. The government told people in Gangwon province, in the north east, to get away from the coast and move to a place higher than a three-storey building.

富山市 萩浦橋 津波到達中 pic.twitter.com/5TJkH4E1Mx — 鈴木 一 (@hioooomn) January 1, 2024

North Korea and Russia's Vladivostok and Sakhalin areas have also been given tsunami warnings.

No irregularities were found at Japan's nuclear power plants on the coast.

In 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake hit the country's eastern coast, creating a tsunami that killed 18,000 people and triggered a meltdown at the Fukushima nuclear plant.