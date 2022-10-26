Sajid Javid 'hopes Truss and Kwarteng will be friends again' after he 'stops talking' to her

Sajid Javid speaks to Andrew Marr
Sajid Javid speaks to Andrew Marr. Picture: LBC/Alamy

Sajid Javid has said he hopes Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng will 'get back together' after the pair 'stopped talking'.

Tensions are understood to have grown between the pair - originally thought to be good friends - after Ms Truss sacked Mr Kwarteng from the Treasury.

Speaking on Tonight with Andrew Marr, Mr Javid said: "With Liz and Kwasi, I don't know if that's the case - I hope not - but I hope if it is that they get back together one day and become friends again.

"That's what I'd like to see.

"But in terms of personal relationships it is tough.

"I still think of Boris Johnson as a friend but after leaving my job as Health Secretary - and I set out my reasons - you can understand why he might take a different point of view.

"It's not personal. These are all decisions based on one's values and one's principles.

"You've got to do what is right ultimately."

Read more: Pensions and benefits to be cut? Fears grow after Rishi Sunak says 'difficult decisions' need to be made

Read more: Rishi Sunak brings back fracking ban controversially lifted by former PM Liz Truss

Mr Kwarteng is no longer responding to Ms Truss' text messages and emails, according to the New Statesman.

She replaced him with Jeremy Hunt as Chancellor after facing a major backlash over her mini-Budget.

Mr Kwarteng announced the biggest tax cuts since 1972 in September, leading to financial turmoil and the pound plummeting after his announcement.

Reflecting on Ms Truss winning the Tory leadership contest, Mr Javid said "in hindsight" he made a "mistake" backing her over Mr Sunak.

He said she "didn't show any respect" for the country's "key economic institutions".

