Rishi Sunak brings back fracking ban controversially lifted by former PM Liz Truss

26 October 2022, 16:29 | Updated: 26 October 2022, 16:36

New PM Rishi Sunak is bringing back the ban on fracking that his predecessor Liz Truss controversially lifted.
New PM Rishi Sunak is bringing back the ban on fracking that his predecessor Liz Truss controversially lifted. Picture: Alamy / LBC

By Chris Samuel

Rishi Sunak is bringing back the ban on fracking that his predecessor Liz Truss controversially lifted.

During his first outing in the hot-seat at Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, the former Chancellor said he stands "by the manifesto" where fracking is concerned.

Mr Sunak's spokesperson then explicitly confirmed he was reinstating the ban.

The 2019 Tory manifesto put a moratorium on fracking in England after opposition from local communities and environmentalists.

The ban was dropped by Liz Truss last month as part of her plan to tackle spiralling energy costs but said it would only be used where there was consent from locals for it to proceed.

Read more: Gary Lineker leads fury after 'tone deaf' James Cleverly tells LGBT fans to 'compromise' at Qatar World Cup

Read more: Fiery Sunak locks horns with Starmer over economy, Brexit and Braverman in first PMQs as Prime Minister

The policy played a large role in her downfall as PM after Tory whips said Labour's opposition day motion on a draft law to ban the practice was actually a vote of confidence in the government, threatening rebel MPs with suspension.

However, many - along with their constituents - opposed fracking and the vote descended into chaos, amid accusations of "bullying" and "manhandling".

Liz Truss stepped down as PM the following day.

But shadow climate and net zero secretary Ed Miliband said the Tories didn't have a consistent position on the issue and couldn't be trusted on fracking.

He said: “Last week Rishi Sunak voted against Labour’s fracking ban, but this week his spokespeople tell us he is in favour of the temporary moratorium on fracking in the Conservative manifesto.

“Whatever their latest position, the truth is that the Tories have shown that they cannot be trusted on the issue of fracking.

“The only way to guarantee that fracking will be banned for good is to elect a Labour government.”

Ms Truss was forced into a series of embarrassing of U-turns after bringing in Jeremy Hunt as Chancellor to replace the sacked Kwasi Kwarteng, whose mini budget caused economic turmoil to the UK.

Rishi Sunak has maintained most of these reversals but lifting the ban is the first Liz Truss policy he's dispensed with since gaining the party leadership on Tuesday.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Adil Khan (L) and Qari Abdul Rauf (R)

'Let me stay to be a son's role model': Rochdale grooming gang members deported to Pakistan after seven-year legal battle
Concerns grow over whether pensions and benefits could be in for cuts

Pensions and benefits to be cut? Fears grow after Rishi Sunak says 'difficult decisions' need to be made

VATICAN-RELIGION-POPE-AUDIENCE

'Devil gets in that way' Pope issues warning after admitting priests and nuns watch porn

Gareth Hale suffered a stroke

'Everything he loved in his life has been taken away': Daughter of stroke victim hits out at ambulance waiting times

Police want to speak to Miguel Angel Alvarez Florentino (L) in connection with the fatal stabbing of Yolanda Saldana Feliz (R)

Hunt for man after woman stabbed to death and another seriously hurt - with police warning 'do not approach him'

1

Drugs smuggler, 74, caught with a £1m haul extradited from Portuguese prison to UK after wife, 72, dies in jail

Thousands of protesters 40 days since Masha Amini death

Thousands of protesters defy Iran's police and gather at Masha Amini's 40 days since her death

Garforth was arrested in Neuva Andalucia

One of UK's most wanted caught in police sting in Spain 'tried to ride e-bike at undercover cops before arrest'

Afghan commandos are being recruited by Putin

Afghan commando unit trained by Britain 'approached by Russia over Whatsapp' to fight in Ukraine

The tragedy happened in Biggera Waters

Brit, 57, killed by teenage motorist who go out of car to desperately try and save him

The woman was hit by a car while sabotaging a hunt

'Hit-and-run' horror on a country estate: Shocking moment hunt saboteur is slammed into by a car which drives off

Two killed and three taken to hospital after crash in Pembrokeshire

Two dead and two children seriously injured after three-car crash in Pembrokeshire

1

London council will become first in the UK to issue £130 fines for exceeding 20mph limit

Vladimir Putin oversaw a nuclear test

Vladimir Putin oversees massive nuclear test amid fears he could detonate nuke and claims over 'dirty bomb'

Sir Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak clashed over issues including the reappointment of Home Secretary Suella Braverman

Fiery Sunak locks horns with Starmer over economy, Brexit and Braverman in first PMQs as Prime Minister

DJ Mighty Mouse

DJ Mighty Mouse has died in his sleep after suffering an aortic aneurysm

Latest News

See more Latest News

1

Two arrests after Just Stop Oil eco-protestors spray orange paint on Ferrari and Bentley showrooms in Mayfair
Gary Lineker, James Cleverly, England football team

Gary Lineker leads fury after 'tone deaf' James Cleverly tells LGBT fans to 'compromise' at Qatar World Cup
1

Get rid of self-checkouts, 'quirky' signs and email receipts to help people with dementia, report says
Paintballer surrenders

Paintball marshal who shot boys in genitals and called them 'c***s' spared jail

1

Penny Mordaunt 'stormed' out of No 10 after being snubbed for plum roles in Rishi Sunak's controversial Cabinet
Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt have delayed a key financial statement following the first meeting of the new Cabinet

Sunak pushes 'Halloween budget' back 3 weeks so 'difficult decisions' can be made to plug £40b hole in UK finances
Rishi Sunak, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joe Biden

UK support for Ukraine 'strong as ever' after Sunak's calls with Zelenskyy and Biden

James Cleverly makes jibe at Keir Starmer over World Cup boycott

'I've got real work to do': Foreign Sec makes cutting jibe at Keir Starmer over World Cup boycott and says he'll attend
1

Brits face Christmas travel misery as UK Border Force votes to strike in pay dispute

Princess Anne and Edward are set to stand in for the King instead of Prince Harry and Prince Andrew

Harry and Andrew 'will never stand in for the King and will be replaced with Anne and Edward' under Palace plans

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Suella back in cabinet

'Complete mockery': James O'Brien rages over the PM's reappointment of Suella Braverman

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/10/22

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Sunak's 'bold' Cabinet reshuffle shows how confident he really is

Andrew Marr reacts to Rishi Sunak's first day as PM

Andrew Marr: I think exhaustion is rippling through the Conservative party, mixed with relief
sunak

'A government of no talent': James O'Brien says PM is at risk of 'presiding' over talentless cabinet
‘Pride in Britain’: Labour Peer Lord Boateng says we should ‘celebrate’ Rishi Sunak as the UK’s first Prime Minister of colour

‘Pride in Britain’: Labour's Lord Boateng says we should ‘celebrate’ Rishi Sunak as the UK’s first Prime Minister of colour
Britain back in business

'Britain's back open for business' says caller delighted to have Rishi Sunak as PM

The Tory MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Tories have 'turned a corner' and will 'settle down' under Rishi Sunak's watch, former minister claims
Iain Dale Cross Question 24/10/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/10 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit