Rishi Sunak brings back fracking ban controversially lifted by former PM Liz Truss

New PM Rishi Sunak is bringing back the ban on fracking that his predecessor Liz Truss controversially lifted. Picture: Alamy / LBC

By Chris Samuel

Rishi Sunak is bringing back the ban on fracking that his predecessor Liz Truss controversially lifted.

During his first outing in the hot-seat at Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, the former Chancellor said he stands "by the manifesto" where fracking is concerned.

Mr Sunak's spokesperson then explicitly confirmed he was reinstating the ban.

The 2019 Tory manifesto put a moratorium on fracking in England after opposition from local communities and environmentalists.

The ban was dropped by Liz Truss last month as part of her plan to tackle spiralling energy costs but said it would only be used where there was consent from locals for it to proceed.

The policy played a large role in her downfall as PM after Tory whips said Labour's opposition day motion on a draft law to ban the practice was actually a vote of confidence in the government, threatening rebel MPs with suspension.

However, many - along with their constituents - opposed fracking and the vote descended into chaos, amid accusations of "bullying" and "manhandling".

Liz Truss stepped down as PM the following day.

But shadow climate and net zero secretary Ed Miliband said the Tories didn't have a consistent position on the issue and couldn't be trusted on fracking.

He said: “Last week Rishi Sunak voted against Labour’s fracking ban, but this week his spokespeople tell us he is in favour of the temporary moratorium on fracking in the Conservative manifesto.

“Whatever their latest position, the truth is that the Tories have shown that they cannot be trusted on the issue of fracking.

“The only way to guarantee that fracking will be banned for good is to elect a Labour government.”

Ms Truss was forced into a series of embarrassing of U-turns after bringing in Jeremy Hunt as Chancellor to replace the sacked Kwasi Kwarteng, whose mini budget caused economic turmoil to the UK.

Rishi Sunak has maintained most of these reversals but lifting the ban is the first Liz Truss policy he's dispensed with since gaining the party leadership on Tuesday.