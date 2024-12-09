Jay-Z breaks silence after being accused of raping girl, 13, with Diddy in bombshell legal claim

By Kit Heren

Jay-Z has been accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000 along with embattled rapper and mogul P-Diddy in a bombshell lawsuit.

The unnamed woman has claimed that the alleged attack took place after the MTV VMA awards in New York.

Both Diddy - who is currently awaiting trial for multiple charges including sex trafficking - and Jay-Z vehemently deny the claims.

The woman claims that she was driven to a house party by a driver hired by Diddy - real name Sean Combs - where she was allegedly given a drink that made her "woozy".

The suit claims that Jay-Z held her down while Diddy raped her. An unnamed female celebrity is said to have held her down.

Jay-Z seen earlier this year. Picture: Alamy

The claim was brought on behalf of the alleged victim by Tony Buzbee, who is also on the legal team that has brought the other allegations against Diddy.

Jay-Z, who is married to Beyonce with whom she has three children, said the claims amounted to blackmail, adding that he was heartbroken for his family.

He said in a statement: "My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people."

He questioned why the "heinous" claim had been made in a civil suit, rather than a criminal one.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs seen last year. Picture: Getty

"Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree?

"These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case."

Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, said he would not offer the alleged victim any money.

Referencing Mr Buzbee, he said: "What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle.

"No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!"

Jay-Z, Beyonce and Sean Combs seen together. Picture: Alamy

Combs' spokesman said: “This amended complaint and the recent extortion lawsuit against Mr. Buzbee exposes his barrage of lawsuits against Mr. Combs for what they are: shameless publicity stunts, designed to extract payments from celebrities who fear having lies spread about them, just as lies have been spread about Mr. Combs.

"As his legal team has said before, Mr. Combs has full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor.”