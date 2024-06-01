'I'm completely heartsick': Jennifer Lopez cancels summer tour to 'be with family and friends'

1 June 2024, 00:45

Jennifer Lopez has cancelled her summer tour
Jennifer Lopez has cancelled her summer tour. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Jennifer Lopez has cancelled her summer tour to spend more time with her family and friends.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 54-year-old was set to kick off her This Is Me... Live tour in June and continue through to August.

It comes amid speculation over her marriage with actor Ben Affleck as well as rumours of poor ticket sales for the tour.

Addressing fans through her On the Jlo newsletter, Lopez said: "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down.

"Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary.

"I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time."

Read more: Micah Richards ‘grappled’ with man accused of headbutting Roy Keane but denies being his 'puppy'

Read more: Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh requests to drop star's surname on 18th birthday amid Angelina Jolie divorce battle

It comes amid speculation over her marriage with actor Ben Affleck
It comes amid speculation over her marriage with actor Ben Affleck. Picture: Alamy

Live Nation confirmed the 2024 summer tour was cancelled, saying: "Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends."

A source told the Daily Mail that the singer was sad to have dropped out of the tour.

"She’s taking time off to be with family and close friends," they said, adding that she had been rehearsing often but felt it was time for a break.

"This was a very difficult decision made by Jennifer this week and she’s sorry to her fans," they continued.

It was previously suggested that tickets to the tour had not sold well when it was billed as This Is Me... Now in support of her latest album.

But when it was changed to a greatest hits tour called This Is Me... Live sales improved.

Royals

