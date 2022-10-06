Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat Farm ordered to close "unlawful" cafe and restaurant

6 October 2022, 13:48

Jeremy Clarkson's team deny breaking planning laws and say the enforcement notice against them should be scrapped.
Jeremy Clarkson's team deny breaking planning laws and say the enforcement notice against them should be scrapped. Picture: PA

By James Hockaday

Jeremy Clarkson has been ordered to close the cafe and restaurant at his farm after council officials claimed his business is breaching planning laws.

The former Top Gear star's eatery on Diddly Squat Farm in Chadlington, Oxfordshire, was opened in July, months after two previous applications were rejected.

West Oxfordshire District Council (WODC) said the addition to the farm was "unlawful" and that its "nature, scale [and] siting is unsustainable and incompatible with its countryside location within the Cotswold Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty".

When he first opened the restaurant, Clarkson told the Sun: “We had planning permission turned down but we’re opening anyway.

“Everyone at Diddly Squat has spent the last three months becoming an expert in planning regulations and we’ve found a delightful little loophole."

Clarkson said he'd found an old barn in one of his fields and that he told WODC that he was planning to turn it into a restaurant.

An enforcement notice against the farm - as seen in Amazon Prime documentary Clarkson's Farm - was served an enforcement notice on August 12.

READ MORE: Home Office suspends ex-Met officer for racist Whats App chat

The farm is featured in the Amazon Prime documentary series Clarkson's Farm.
The farm is featured in the Amazon Prime documentary series Clarkson's Farm. Picture: PA

READ MORE: Nurses start voting on whether to strike after record-breaking numbers leave the profession

Council officials gave the farm six weeks to carry out a host of measures, including removing all mobile toilets, tables that would be used by diners and other dining-related materials.

WODC also ordered the farm to stop selling products that aren't produced in the farm or are not made within 16 miles of the site.

In a statement, the authority said: "Council officers have worked with the owner and planning agents of the business, over many months, to investigate breaches in planning control, advising on how the business can be operated in a lawful way and trying to reach a solution.

"The business continues to operate outside the planning permissions granted and advice has been ignored. The activity has also had a significant impact on the local community."

Agents representing the farm said some of the requirements were "excessive" and that the six-week period to undertake changes was too short, claiming six months would be more reasonable.

They denied that planning laws had been breached and said a map served by the council was inaccurate, arguing that the notice should be scrapped as a result.

Clarkson's appeal has been accepted and representations must be made in the coming weeks.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
People are being told to use more energy later at night to avoid the prospect of blackouts

Britain battles to keep the lights on: People paid to use washing machines overnight amid winter blackout warning

Russian troops surrender

Moment cornered Russian soldiers wave white flag in surrender amid rapid Ukraine counteroffensive

Three have-a-go-heroes were stabbed trying to stop phone thieves

Horror in rush hour as three-have-a-go-heroes stabbed stopping phone thieves on bikes in Bishopsgate

Tony Garnett with Sofiia Karkadym. Picture: Picture: Instagram/@sonya_dobrvlsk

Ukrainian refugee dumped by love rat over text is now back home in war-torn country

Rob Lewis (l) with Sir Mark Rowlet (top right) and Wayne Couzens (bottom right)

Home Office suspends ex-Met officer for racist Whats App chat

"Stop Rwanda" banner is seen during the demonstration...

Home Office refuses to reveal true cost of failed flight to Rwanda ‘because it could make future flights cost more’

Ex-policeman Panya Khamrap carried out his rampage after being fired for drug offences.

At least 34 dead including 24 children after mass shooting at Thai nursery by ex-cop who killed himself and family

Mother and father kissing baby stock image Getty

'Mum and dad' or 'ladies and gentlemen' banned under new 'woke' language guide for councils

Nurses are chanting slogans and marching to Downing Street...

Nurses start voting on whether to strike after record-breaking numbers leave the profession

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and Labour leader Keir Starmer

High-street banks called in for 'crisis talks' with Chancellor amid warning of ‘eye-watering’ mortgage increases

Outside of King's Cross Railway station

18-year-old fighting for his life after being stabbed outside of King's Cross Station

Kevin Spacey Appears In Court On Sexual Assault Charges

Kevin Spacey due in US courts today to face allegations of sexual assault

Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng's mini budget announced a number of tax cuts, but now a new report suggests average households will still be worse off because the tax thresholds are not changing

Millions of families set to pay extra £21billion of income taxes despite talks of 'cutting taxes' mini-budget

Actor Alec Baldwin and the producers of Rust have reached a settlement with the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

Filming of 'Rust' to resume after Alec Baldwin reaches settlement over fatal shooting of cinematographer on set

A man has been stabbed to death at Rath Cemetery in Ireland

Man stabbed to death and wife severely injured in 'disturbing' attack during funeral ceremony in Ireland

An LGBT Conservatives event took place at Reflex bar (right) during the Conservative party conference

Attendees at Tory LGBT event during conference 'received homophobic abuse'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Leaders pose for a photo at the European Political Community summit in Prague

Europe holds 44-leader summit with Russia and Belarus left out in the cold

The scene where a boat carrying migrants smashed into rocks and sank off the Greek island of Kythira

22 dead, dozens missing after two migrant boats sink in Greek waters

A distraught woman is comforted after the childcare centre attack

37 dead, mostly children, in gun rampage at Thailand daycare centre

Disturbance in the Baltic Sea above the gas pipeline leak

Sweden says Baltic Sea pipeline leaks probe ‘strengthens sabotage suspicion’

A TV screen shows a report of North Korea's missile launch

North Korea flies warplanes near South Korea after missile launches

A bust of Alfred Nobel

French writer Annie Ernaux awarded Nobel Prize for Literature

A distraught woman is comforted after the daycentre attack

Many children among 35 dead after attack at Thailand daycare centre

The Thai flag

23 children among 30 dead in gun attack at Thailand childcare centre

A TV screen shows a news programme about North Korea''s latest missiles launch

North Korea launches more missiles as US redeploys aircraft carrier

BRITAIN-POLITICS-DEFENCE-DAY

British warship to patrol North Sea to protect pipelines over 'sabotage' fears

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

‘We’ve moved on’: Nick Ferrari is fed up with people who ‘bang on and on’ about Brexit

‘We’ve moved on’: Nick Ferrari's fed up with people who ‘bang on and on’ about Brexit

This is James O'Brien's very best effort to make sense of who Liz Truss says is in the 'anti-growth coalition'

James O'Brien: 'So who does Liz Truss like?'

‘It’s us remainers by the way!’: Sadiq Khan says pro-EU politicians are trying to make Brexit a success, not Brexiteers

‘It’s us remainers by the way!’: Sadiq Khan says pro-EU politicians are trying to make Brexit a success, not Brexiteers
The Tory Party Chairman was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari challenges Tory Party Chairman to raise benefits in line with inflation

'They don't think she's competent': Nick Ferrari grills Conservative Party Chairman over how Tory colleagues see Liz Truss

'They don't think she's competent': Nick Ferrari grills Conservative Party Chairman on how colleagues see Liz Truss
Suella Braverman Rwanda policy

‘It’s moments like this that you realise how far we’ve fallen’: James O’Brien blasts Suella Braverman for ‘dream’ to deport migrants
'Am I going to get a phone-in out of this? Reaction to that?'

'Am I going to get a phone-in out of this? Reaction to that?': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' speech
Tory Cabinet Ministers owe Liz Truss loyalty, claims Lord Pickles

Tory Cabinet Ministers owe Liz Truss loyalty, claims Lord Eric Pickles

Trouble is spreading to Liz Truss' Cabinet, says Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: 'Discipline is breaking down' among Tories as trouble spreads to Cabinet

'I think Liz Truss is done for': James O'Brien reacts PM's refusal to commit to raising benefits in line with inflation

James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' refusal to commit to raising benefits in line with inflation

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London