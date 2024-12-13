Jingle bills: One in four Britons 'comfortable' asking Christmas Day guests to contribute to cost of festive meal

13 December 2024, 00:02

Traditional turkey Christmas dinner
Traditional turkey Christmas dinner. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

More than one in four Britons are prepared to ask Christmas Day guests to contribute to the cost of the festive meal, a survey has revealed.

Some 27% of those questioned agreed they would feel comfortable asking their guests to make a financial contribution to the dinner, according to the NatWest poll.

It found that £17 per head is the average going rate that Britons expect to charge friends and family for Christmas dinner this year, although this rises to £19.80 in London and as much as £27 in Scotland.

Some 38% of Britons are opting for potluck-style Christmas dinners, with 57% of this group saying they created a more communal and fun atmosphere.

More than half (53%) also said that it reduced the overall spending on the Christmas meal by having others bring a dish.

Meanwhile, 30% will be or have already bought second-hand gifts on re-sale platforms, and 48% have bought gifts early or during sales.

Chrismas chicken baked with cranberry, orange and rosemary. Christmas dinner.
Chrismas chicken baked with cranberry, orange and rosemary. Christmas dinner. Picture: Alamy

A quarter of respondents said they would consider re-gifting items they found to be unsuitable.

A quarter (25%) have stopped gifting extended family members, 19% have cut back on festive outings and 12% are limiting other holiday travel.

No longer confined to office parties, Secret Santa has become a practical choice for families and friends, embraced by over a third (36%) of those polled, who set an average gift budget of £31.

Other than Secret Santa, the survey suggests £37.60 is the average amount to be spent on another person, rising to £39 in London and £43 in Northern Ireland.

NatWest urged people to have "honest conversations" about their finances to help manage expectations this festive season.

happy friends having christmas dinner at home
happy friends having christmas dinner at home. Picture: Alamy

A spokeswoman said: "It's brilliant to see families coming together and finding clever ways to keep the festive season affordable.

"We encourage everyone to talk openly about spending and to plan ahead - whether it's using our Budget Calculator, or perhaps starting a 'Christmas fund' that little bit earlier to spread the costs.

"After all, Christmas is about connection and togetherness, not how much you spend."

3Gem surveyed 2,000 Britons in December.

