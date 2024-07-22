Joe Biden's most embarrassing gaffes: Five of the president's worst moments

Joe Biden has dropped out of the 2024 US Presidential race. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Joe Biden has officially quit the US Presidential race after a disastrous campaign and years of embarrassing gaffes finally caught up with him.

The 81-year-old confirmed he will no longer be seeking a second term on Sunday evening - a move that now flips the 2024 presidential race on its head.

The President had faced growing pressure from his own party to step aside after a disastrous debate performance against Trump last month.

However, it was certainly not the first time 'Sleepyjoe' has embarassed himself or made a major gaffe.

Here's a look at five of his worst moments:

1. Joe Biden calls Volodymyr Zelenskyy 'President Putin' at Nato summit

Joe Biden calls Zelensky 'President Putin'

In an eye-wateringly embarassing moment, the US President referred to Volodymyr Zelenskyy as President Putin, before correcting himself, while introducing Ukraine's President to speak on stage at the Nato summit.

Biden was speaking in Washington at the end of the three-day summit when he made the mistake, sparking audible gasps and making headlines across the world.

2. He then calls Kamala Harris 'VP Trump' during press conference

Biden made the mix-up during a press conference designed to soothe fears about his cognitive ability. Picture: Getty

Shortly after the Zelenskyy/Putin fiasco at the Nato summit, the President committed another serious mix-up.

While defending his credibility during a press conference designed to salvage his bid, he defended Vice President Kamala Harris – but bizarrely refers to her as "vice president Trump".

"Look, I wouldn't have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president, did I think she's not qualified to be president. Number one," he said.

When quizzed on it afterwards, the President swerved questions from the press.

3. He freezes during fiery TV debate with Donald Trump

Joe Biden looks on as he participates in the first presidential debate of the 2024 election. Picture: Getty

During a hotly-anticipated debate with Republican nominee Donald Trump, Biden stumbled and tripped over his words and appeared to get very muddled.

His apparent fragility became the central topic during the debate.

Biden often appeared to lose his train of thought, as he suddenly started speaking about Medicare as he made a point about taxing billionaires before appearing to freeze.

4. Biden freezes again during Juneteenth celebrations

Joe Biden has sparked concerns after he appeared to freeze for nearly a minute during Juneteenth celebrations at the White House on Monday.

Biden was filmed standing perfectly still while Vice President Kamala Harris, second gentleman Douglas Emhoff and Philonise Floyd, brother of the late George Floyd, danced along to the lively music from the band.

In the footage Floyd appears to notice that Biden has frozen and throws his arm around the President.

Floyd manages to stir Biden back to movement with a fist bump, but viewers were left concerned for the 81-year-old President's health. Later in the evening, Biden gave a speech and appeared to slur his words.

5. 'Sleepyjoe' dozes off at the Cop26 climate summit

Joe Biden was filmed shutting his eyes during a COP26 speech. Picture: Zach Purser Brown/@zachjourno/Washington Post

Biden appeared to briefly fall asleep during opening remarks at his first COP26 climate change summit as US president.

During the talks in Glasgow, Biden was filmed closing his eyes for around 20 seconds during a speech by disability rights activist Eddie Ndopu.

A man then comes over to speak with him before the 78-year-old leader (at the time) reopens his eyes, replies, then decides to sit forward and applaud the end of a speech.

The footage went viral and sparked conversation on his health and credibility.

