Joe Biden's 'Beast' gets 'stuck in traffic': President's motorcade held up on way to the Queen’s funeral

By Asher McShane

Joe Biden’s armoured presidential limo The Beast was held up in traffic this morning as he made his way to the Queen’s funeral.

The US President and First Lady Jill Biden arrived in London on Sunday.

Footage emerged this morning of the limo ‘at a standstill’ in traffic near Marble Arch.

During the service, The King and the Queen Consort will be sitting in ornate Canada Club chairs, with Camilla next to the Princess Royal, then Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, then the Duke of York and then the Earl and Countess of Wessex in the front row of the south lantern.

Across the aisle will be the Prince of Wales, the Princess of Wales, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and then Peter Phillips and Zara and Mike Tindall.

Directly behind the King will be the Duke of Sussex with the Duchess of Sussex behind Camilla. Meghan will be sitting next to Princess Beatrice.

US President Joe Biden will be 14 rows back on the south transept behind the Polish leader and in front of the Czech Republic.

The First Lady will be next to Switzerland. Directly across the aisle from Mr Biden's place the seat was labelled the Republic of Korea.