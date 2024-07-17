Joe Biden wrongly claims he will cap rent rises at $55 in latest gaffe

Joe Biden is facing pressure to step down ahead of November's election. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

In his latest public gaffe, Joe Biden incorrectly announced the details of a major new policy.

President Biden struggled to read from a teleprompter on Tuesday as he announced a new cap on rent increases.

The major new policy will see the Democrats introduce a 5 per cent cap on rent increases nationwide.

But, while making the announcement at the NAACP national convention in Nevada, he accidentally announced a $55 cap on rent increases instead.

Leaning forward in an attempt to read a teleprompter, President Biden mistakenly said: “I’m about to announce that they can’t raise it more than…55 dollars.”

Despite the gaffe, the crowd applauded the announcement.

The NAACP Convention breaks into applause after Joe Biden just announces he is going to cap raises of rent to $55.



That of course is not remotely true… pic.twitter.com/WWY5gO9BK7 — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) July 16, 2024

Later in his address, President Biden corrected the mistake, confirming the cap would come in at 5 per cent.

Despite a string of recent public slip-ups, the 46th President of the United States remains defiant and determined to fight on in the upcoming election.

Speaking last week, Biden told ABC there is “no one more qualified” to lead the Democrats against Doland Trump.

He recently made headlines after referring to Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy as “President Putin” while addressing world leaders in Washington DC.

Mr Biden was speaking at the end of the three-day NATO summit when he introduced Zelenskyy by the name of the Russian leader, sparking audible gasps.

And in a second gaffe at a press conference an hour later, he referred to Kamala Harris as vice-president Trump.

He caught himself after the Putin mistake and corrected the error, but he appeared not even to notice the Harris-Trump confusion.

Zelenskyy looked visibly frustrated when Biden made the mistake. Picture: Alamy

America is still reeling after an assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump.

Mr Trump was speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania when a bullet grazed his ear, narrowly missing his head.

The would-be assassin has been named as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20.

While he failed to kill Mr Trump, Crooks’ attack took the life of a man at the rally and injured two others.

Speaking after the attack, Mr Trump said: "I rarely look away from the crowd. Had I not done that in that moment, well, we would not be talking today, would we?

"The most incredible thing was that I happened to not only turn but to turn at the exact right time and in just the right amount,' he added as part of the interview.

Trump later told the New York Post: "I'm not supposed to be here, I'm supposed to be dead".