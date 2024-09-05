Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Joe Biden's son Hunter pleads guilty in tax evasion case
5 September 2024, 22:50
President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, has pleaded guilty to federal tax charges.
This surprising move will mean President Biden can avoid a high-profile trial in the weeks before the November election.
Hunter Biden was due to stand trial on criminal charges of failing to pay $1.4m in taxes while allegedly splashing cash on drugs and sex workers.
This guilty plea will avoid that trial.
He was convicted in June of charges related to the purchase of a revolver in 2018, when prosecutors say he lied on a mandatory gun-purchase form by saying he was not illegally using or addicted to drugs.
Judge Mark Scarsi told Hunter Biden he faces up to 17 years in prison and up to $450,000 in penalties, but his actual sentence is likely to be much shorter.
He will be sentenced on 16 December, more than a month after Kamala Harris takes on Donald Trump in the US presidential election.
