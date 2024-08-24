Putin's grip on Russia weakened by Ukraine offensive, Defence Secretary declares

24 August 2024, 22:17

Vladimir Putin's grip on Russia is weakening because of Ukraine's offensive into Kursk, Defence Secretary John Healey says.
Vladimir Putin's grip on Russia is weakening because of Ukraine's offensive into Kursk, Defence Secretary John Healey says. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Vladimir Putin's grip on Russia is weakening because of Ukraine's offensive into Kursk, Defence Secretary John Healey says.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Labour minister wrote in The Telegraph: "It has sown doubt inside Russia, exposing Putin’s Kremlin cabal to the consequences of their aggression.

“Ukraine’s defensive operation in Kursk is a reminder to all Ukraine’s supporters that wars can shift at short notice, and continued military support for Ukraine remains as crucial as ever.

Mr Healey branded the Russian president a "playground bully" after Vladimir Putin described Ukraine's campaign as "large-scale provocation".

He added: "And it has boosted morale among the Ukrainian people, whose extraordinary resilience over the past two and a half years has earned the admiration of the world.

"Putin's complaints that Ukraine's offensive is a 'provocation' are akin to a playground bully protesting because his smaller victim has had the temerity to fight back."

Ukrainian forces launched a cross-border raid in Russia's Kursk region recently, the largest since Russian forces began a full-scale invasion of Ukraine two-and-a-half years ago.

Mr Putin has described the incursion as a "large-scale provocation" that involved "indiscriminate shelling of civilian buildings, residential houses and ambulances".

Mr Healey wrote: "Ukraine has the right to defend itself against Russia's illegal attacks, including the option to carry out incursions within Russia, as long as they are compliant with international law."

In a nod to his department's social media campaign, the Defence Secretary added: "Until Russian guns are silent, we will make noise for Ukraine. We will stand by Ukraine.

"For as long as it takes."

A Number 10 spokeswoman said this week: "The Prime Minister remains absolutely resolute in his support for Ukraine and in fact, on the latest situation, including in Kursk, the Prime Minister wants to set out his full admiration for the bravery shown by Ukrainian soldiers who have once again proved their spirit and determination in the face of continued Russian aggression, and shown that they will do whatever it takes to defend their country."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jermaine Jenas says wife Ellie is 'raging' and not speaking to him amid sexting scandal

Jermaine Jenas slams BBC bosses for not letting him apologise to women at centre of sexting scandal

Germany Attack

Police detain a suspect in the German knife attack that killed three

Britain will get worse before it gets better, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is set to warn in first major speech as premier.

Things can only get worse: Starmer to warn Brits that country faces long road to recovery

Police officers stand at a cordon in the city centre in Solingen, Germany

IS claims responsibility for fatal knife attack in Solingen, Germany

Donald Trump has been rushed off stage at a rally in Pennsylvania with blood streaming down his face after gunshots were heard at the event.

Five US Secret Service agents placed on leave after Trump assassination attempt failures

There were fatalities and injuries in an attack at the city's 650th anniversary celebrations.

IS claim responsibility after three people dead and four injured in Germany festival knife attack

Displaced Palestinians gather at a food distribution centre in Deir al Balah, central Gaza Strip

Israeli air strikes kill dozens in Gaza ahead of ceasefire talks in Egypt

Nasa astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore on June 5 in Cape Canaveral, Florida, for their lift-off on the Boeing Starliner capsule to the International Space Station

Nasa decides to keep two astronauts in space until February

Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams have been stuck in space since June

Astronauts stuck in space 'will be stranded until 2025' meaning eight-day trip will take eight months

US breakout pop-star Chappell Roan has slammed a section of her fans for "predatory behaviour" towards her - admitting she feels "scared and tired" after her meteoric rise to fame.

'Women don't owe you s***': US pop-star Chappell Roan calls out 'predatory' fans in brutal Instagram post

Two people look at flowers on the street

German police scour city for knife attacker who killed three at festival

A Russian soldier fires from a D-30 howitzer towards Ukrainian positions in an undisclosed location in Ukraine

Moscow and Kyiv swap prisoners of war as Ukraine marks independence anniversary

Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to support Ukraine 'today and always' as the country celebrates its independence day amid its ongoing war with Russia.

'We are with you for as long as it takes': Starmer vows unending support for Ukrainians amid Russia war

A group of children on a train

Ukraine marks 33rd anniversary of independence as war against Russia rages

A Ferrari is removed on a low loader

Vehicles towed from Andrew Tate’s home after new human trafficking allegations

David Daintree

Tributes paid to 'kindest, most loving' grandad mauled to death at home by his own XL Bully

Latest News

See more Latest News

'Even my dog is disapointed': Jermaine Jenas says wife is 'raging' and not speaking to him amid sexting scandal

'Even my dog is disappointed': Jermaine Jenas says wife is 'raging' and not speaking to him amid sexting scandal
Person detained after German police launch manhunt following knife attack that left three dead and five injured

Person detained after German police launch manhunt following knife attack that left three dead and five injured
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have announced the birth of their first child

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey announce birth of their first child

Kemi Badenoch's campaign accuses Tory leadership rivals of 'paying for polls' after independent survey puts her infront

Kemi Badenoch's campaign accuses Tory leadership rivals of 'paying for polls' after independent survey puts her in front
Police cars sit at a cordon

Police search for knife attacker who killed three in German city of Solingen

Bryony Gawith and her children died in the fire

Two men arrested on suspicion of murder after mother and three children killed in Bradford house fire
Torrential rain causes more chaos after Storm Lilian batters UK to start bank holiday weekend

Torrential rain causes more chaos after Storm Lilian batters UK to start bank holiday weekend
Italian prosecutors 'not ruling out homicide' after seven die in sinking of Bayesian superyacht

Italian prosecutors 'not ruling out homicide' as heartbreaking new details revealed over sinking of Bayesian superyacht
A line of men by a coffin draped in a cloth

Mourners in Pakistan attend funerals of 28 pilgrims killed in bus crash in Iran

Pet detective hails new law treating animals like' sentient beings'

UK pet detective hails new law making abduction of cats and dogs punishable by up to five years imprisonment

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan went on a four-day trip to Colombia

Prince Harry and Meghan reveal their gifts to Colombia following quasi-royal tour

The Queen met Donald Trump twice.

Donald Trump rejects claims Queen Elizabeth found him rude: 'I was her favourite president'
King Charles III Visits Southport To Meet Local Community And Emergency Services

King Charles meets families of three girls killed in Southport stabbing

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit