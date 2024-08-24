Putin's grip on Russia weakened by Ukraine offensive, Defence Secretary declares

Vladimir Putin's grip on Russia is weakening because of Ukraine's offensive into Kursk, Defence Secretary John Healey says. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Vladimir Putin's grip on Russia is weakening because of Ukraine's offensive into Kursk, Defence Secretary John Healey says.

The Labour minister wrote in The Telegraph: "It has sown doubt inside Russia, exposing Putin’s Kremlin cabal to the consequences of their aggression.

“Ukraine’s defensive operation in Kursk is a reminder to all Ukraine’s supporters that wars can shift at short notice, and continued military support for Ukraine remains as crucial as ever.

Mr Healey branded the Russian president a "playground bully" after Vladimir Putin described Ukraine's campaign as "large-scale provocation".

He added: "And it has boosted morale among the Ukrainian people, whose extraordinary resilience over the past two and a half years has earned the admiration of the world.

"Putin's complaints that Ukraine's offensive is a 'provocation' are akin to a playground bully protesting because his smaller victim has had the temerity to fight back."

Ukrainian forces launched a cross-border raid in Russia's Kursk region recently, the largest since Russian forces began a full-scale invasion of Ukraine two-and-a-half years ago.

Mr Putin has described the incursion as a "large-scale provocation" that involved "indiscriminate shelling of civilian buildings, residential houses and ambulances".

Mr Healey wrote: "Ukraine has the right to defend itself against Russia's illegal attacks, including the option to carry out incursions within Russia, as long as they are compliant with international law."

In a nod to his department's social media campaign, the Defence Secretary added: "Until Russian guns are silent, we will make noise for Ukraine. We will stand by Ukraine.

"For as long as it takes."

A Number 10 spokeswoman said this week: "The Prime Minister remains absolutely resolute in his support for Ukraine and in fact, on the latest situation, including in Kursk, the Prime Minister wants to set out his full admiration for the bravery shown by Ukrainian soldiers who have once again proved their spirit and determination in the face of continued Russian aggression, and shown that they will do whatever it takes to defend their country."