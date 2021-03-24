Breaking News

John Lewis closes 8 more stores putting 1,465 jobs at risk

24 March 2021, 11:21 | Updated: 24 March 2021, 11:32

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Kate Buck

High street giant John Lewis has announced the closure of eight more department stores, putting 1,465 jobs at risk.

The eight shops set to close comprise four At Home stores in Ashford, Basingstoke, Chester and Tunbridge Wells and four department stores in Aberdeen, Peterborough, Sheffield and York.

Last year the chain announced eight of their stores would be closing - meaning 16 are now facing their doors being permanently shut.

Read more: Suez Canal blocked as 200,000-ton container ship runs aground

In July John Lewis said the stores in Birmingham, Croydon, Watford, Newbury, Swindon and Tamworth, and the smaller hubs at St Pancras and Heathrow, would be closed with the loss of 1,300 jobs.

More to follow...

