John Wick and The Wire star dies aged 60 days before scheduled TV appearance

Reddick was 60 years of age. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

Hollywood actor Lance Reddick has died aged 60.

The Wire and John Wick star was found dead at his home in LA on Friday morning.

Police are investigating the circumstances of his death, but said it was natural, TMZ reported.

He was reportedly set to appear on TV chat show The Kelly Clarkson Show later this week.

Reddick is pictured as hotel manager Charon in the third instalment of the John Wick franchise, John Wick: Parabellum (2019). Picture: Alamy

Reddick was midway through promoting John Wick 4, which is released in the UK next Friday.

He played hotel manager Charon in the popular action film series starring Keanu Reeves.

Reddick was also well known for his role as attorney Cedric Daniels in HBO smash-hit series The Wire.

Other major credits included sci-fi series Fringe and films Angel Has Fallen and Godzilla vs. Kong.

He was set to star as Zeus in the upcoming Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Reddick played cop-turned-attorney Cedric Daniels on HBO's The Wire. Picture: Alamy

A fiercely private actor, Reddick is survived by long-time wife Stephanie.

It's not known whether the couple have any children.

Tributes have flooded in from across the entertainment world.

Oscar-winning director and musician Questlove tweeted: "I can't take it no more. RIP Lance Reddick."

Filmmaker and actor Stephen Ford also wrote: "We love you lance reddick", accompanying the post with a picture of the actor.