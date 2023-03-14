Andrew Tate loses latest appeal bid as he remains in Romanian prison amid human trafficking case

14 March 2023, 14:58 | Updated: 14 March 2023, 15:23

Andrew Tate loses latest appeal bid as he remains in Romanian prison amid human trafficking case
Andrew Tate loses latest appeal bid as he remains in Romanian prison amid human trafficking case. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Andrew Tait has seen his latest appeal bid dismissed by a Romanian judge, as the influencer remains behind bars amid his ongoing human trafficking case.

The controversial social media star appealed against Romanian authorities' 30-day extension of his detention, however, his appeal has today been denied by a judge in Bucharest.

The news means the social media influencer will remain behind bars, alongside his brother, Tristan, until he's either released by police or a fresh extension is put in place.

The case being investigated relates to allegations of sexual assault and exploitation.

The claims being investigated relate to allegations of sexual assault and exploitation.
The claims being investigated relate to allegations of sexual assault and exploitation. Picture: LBC / Alamy

The news follows Romanian authorities seizing an extensive collection of possessions including luxury cars - estimated to be worth around £3.35 million - from his home in the country.

Tate, who has lived in the country since 2017, was initially detained for 24 hours on 29 December last year, with authorities extending his detention to 30 days.

That detention was extended further on February 21, when authorities announced Tate and his brother would be held in prison for an additional 30 days.

Read more: Two British tourists drown in two days holidaying in Maldives near luxury Rasdhoo Island resort

Read more: Day Nurse, Night Nurse and Covonia among 20 cold and flu remedies pulled from UK shelves over "very rare" health risk

Tristan will step in front of a judge in Bucharest tomorrow to hear whether his appeal against his additional 30 day detention is successful.

Tate's team are now believed to be appealing the decision within the 48 hour window.

A statement put out by the court read: "[The Court] Rejects the request to replace the measure of preventive arrest with the measure of judicial control on bail formulated by the defendant TEA as inadmissible in principle. With the right of appeal within 48 hours of communication.'

Allegations made against the influencer and his brother by Romanian authorities include human trafficking claims by six victims.
Allegations made against the influencer and his brother by Romanian authorities include human trafficking claims by six victims. Picture: LBC / Alamy

The British-US star has garnered an extensive following since his rise to fame on Big Brother, with his 4.4 million followers amassed as a result of highly controversial and often misogynistic videos.

Allegations made against the influencer and his brother by Romanian authorities include human trafficking claims by six victims.

Tate has repeatedly claimed in the past that Romanian prosecutors have no evidence and the star continues to allege the case against him is a "political" conspiracy designed to silence him.

Two female accomplices were also detained alongside Andrew and Tristan Tate, Luana Radu, 32, a former police officer from Bucharest, and Georgiana Naghel, 28, a model believed to be dating the influencer.

Tate's spokesperson said in response to the judge's decision: "We are disappointed in this outcome as we had high hopes to see Andrew reunited with his family. His legal team will be appealing this decision within the 48hr time frame."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A road connecting the two cities of Blantyre and Lilongwe is seen damaged following heavy rains caused by Tropical Cyclone Freddy in Blantyre, Malawi

Hundreds dead as Cyclone Freddy pummels Malawi and Mozambique

Fifa has also scrapped its three-team group plan

World Cup 2026 will be longest in history after Fifa introduces 48-team format and 40 more games

Eleanor Williams, 22, falsely accused a number of men of rape

"I was expecting a longer sentence": Mum of fantasist jailed for rape lies says she must 'accept' her daughter's crimes

Romania Tate Appeal

Andrew Tate to remain in custody in Romania after bail request rejected

Jimmy Carter Hospice Explainer

Joe Biden says he plans to deliver eulogy for ex-president Jimmy Carter

Germany Girl Killed

Two children in custody over fatal stabbing of 12-year-old in Germany

The two deaths are the latest drownings to take place in the Atoll in recent years.

Two British tourists drown in two days holidaying in Maldives near luxury Rasdhoo Island resort

Books Leigh Bardugo

Author Leigh Bardugo agrees eight-figure deal with Macmillan Publishers

Weather warnings for rain and snow will remain in place until Thursday

Met Office issues fresh weather warnings for snow and rain across north west, Wales and Scotland

APTOPIX Puerto Rico Baseball Fans

Puerto Rico breaks world record as baseball fans go blond

Exclusive
A serving police officer has told LBC she has ‘no confidence in the police’

'It’s sickening': Serving officer says she has 'no faith in police' after reporting male colleague for sexual assault 10 years ago
Israel Politics

Prominent Israelis urge UK and Germany to cancel Netanyahu visits

Eleanor Williams, 22, accused a number of men of rape and posted an account on Facebook in May 2020 alleging she had been the victim of an Asian grooming gang

Serial fantasist who lied about Asian grooming gangs and faked rape injuries with a hammer jailed

Gary Lineker’s son has received death threats

Gary Lineker’s son receives death threat of being ‘burned at the stake’ in wake of presenter’s Twitter furore

Day Nurse, Night Nurse and Covonia cold and flu remedies pulled from UK shelves over health fears

Day Nurse, Night Nurse and Covonia among 20 cold and flu remedies pulled from UK shelves over "very rare" health risk

TFL's 'last ditch plea' to union bosses ahead of strike action as travellers warned of little to no tube service across capital

TFL's last ditch plea to union bosses ahead of strike action as travellers warned of 'little to no service' across tube

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sweden NATO

Sweden’s PM says Finland likely to join Nato first due to Turkey’s opposition

Russia Ukraine War

Russian missile hits apartment building in eastern Ukraine

Jeremy Hunt will deliver the Spring Budget on Wednesday

Seven Spring Budget predictions from tax, pensions, fuel and alcohol - and what the changes could mean for you
Bristol Crown Court heard how Crawford used "her penis" during the rape.

Transgender predator released from prison following child sex offences convicted of raping 'vulnerable' friend weeks later
Charles' silhouette is in the top left without a crown

First stamps with King's silhouette revealed: Charles' uncrowned profile appears in silver in historic floral collection
Antonio Neill, 24, sent a racist message to Brentford striker Ivan Toney

Man who racially abused Premier League player Ivan Toney banned from every single football stadium in the country
The court heard how the bespoke gold and diamond watch owned by Mr Khan has never been recovered

Thug pointed gun in the face of boxer Amir Khan and shouted ‘take off your watch’ during terrifying armed robbery
Virus Outbreak China Daily Life

China to allow visa-free entry in bid to boost tourism

Joe Biden reassured Americans that their savings were safe

Joe Biden pledges to do ‘whatever is needed’ as US lenders collapse and bank shares slump in Europe and Asia
Jeremy Hunt will deliver the Spring Budget on Wednesday

Jeremy Hunt 'prepares to boost tax free allowance on pensions by more than £500,000' in bid to stop early retirement

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Why?!': James O'Brien doesn't understand the lack of coverage on the junior doctors' strikes

James O'Brien doesn't understand the lack of coverage on the junior doctors' strikes

James O'Brien on 'Illegal' rhetoric around migrant bill

‘There's no such thing as an illegal human being’: James O'Brien despairs at use of word 'illegal' in migrant rhetoric
Nick Ferrari and Rishi Sunak

'We’re dancing on pinheads' around China, says former chief of the UK's Special Forces

Tom Swarbrick on anti-hunting bill

‘What do you get from gazing at a stuffed lion's head you shot?’: Tom Swarbrick quizzes trophy hunting fanatic
Caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that all BBC emplyees should be impartial.

Agitated caller questions why Gary Lineker should be given 'special treatment' following impartiality row
James O'Brien talks to Junior Doctor about strikes

Junior doctor near tears as she tells James O’Brien she's 'really close to leaving' her job
James O"Brien slams the BBC for bias

'They base their decisions on how frightened they are': James O'Brien slams BBC's 'bias' on impartiality decisions
General Sir Peter Wall talks to Nick Ferrari

Former head of British Army says UK military is ‘hollowed’ out as the Ukraine War creates a ‘dilemma’
Joan Salter defends Lineker

There are direct parallels between Illegal Migration Bill and 1930's Germany, Holocaust survivor says
Andrew Castle and John Barnes

John Barnes: ‘Why do we accept Ukrainians but not people from Syria and Iraq?’

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit