Andrew Tate loses latest appeal bid as he remains in Romanian prison amid human trafficking case

By Danielle DeWolfe

Andrew Tait has seen his latest appeal bid dismissed by a Romanian judge, as the influencer remains behind bars amid his ongoing human trafficking case.

The controversial social media star appealed against Romanian authorities' 30-day extension of his detention, however, his appeal has today been denied by a judge in Bucharest.

The news means the social media influencer will remain behind bars, alongside his brother, Tristan, until he's either released by police or a fresh extension is put in place.

The case being investigated relates to allegations of sexual assault and exploitation.

The news follows Romanian authorities seizing an extensive collection of possessions including luxury cars - estimated to be worth around £3.35 million - from his home in the country.

Tate, who has lived in the country since 2017, was initially detained for 24 hours on 29 December last year, with authorities extending his detention to 30 days.

That detention was extended further on February 21, when authorities announced Tate and his brother would be held in prison for an additional 30 days.

Tristan will step in front of a judge in Bucharest tomorrow to hear whether his appeal against his additional 30 day detention is successful.

Tate's team are now believed to be appealing the decision within the 48 hour window.

A statement put out by the court read: "[The Court] Rejects the request to replace the measure of preventive arrest with the measure of judicial control on bail formulated by the defendant TEA as inadmissible in principle. With the right of appeal within 48 hours of communication.'

Allegations made against the influencer and his brother by Romanian authorities include human trafficking claims by six victims. Picture: LBC / Alamy

The British-US star has garnered an extensive following since his rise to fame on Big Brother, with his 4.4 million followers amassed as a result of highly controversial and often misogynistic videos.

Allegations made against the influencer and his brother by Romanian authorities include human trafficking claims by six victims.

Tate has repeatedly claimed in the past that Romanian prosecutors have no evidence and the star continues to allege the case against him is a "political" conspiracy designed to silence him.

Two female accomplices were also detained alongside Andrew and Tristan Tate, Luana Radu, 32, a former police officer from Bucharest, and Georgiana Naghel, 28, a model believed to be dating the influencer.

Tate's spokesperson said in response to the judge's decision: "We are disappointed in this outcome as we had high hopes to see Andrew reunited with his family. His legal team will be appealing this decision within the 48hr time frame."