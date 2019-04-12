Julian Assange's Mum Hits Out At Theresa May

12 April 2019, 15:26 | Updated: 12 April 2019, 15:38

Vivienne Westwood speaks to the media outside Westminster Magistrates' Court in London.
Vivienne Westwood speaks to the media outside Westminster Magistrates' Court in London. Picture: PA

The WikiLeaks founder's mother took to social media to hit out at the Prime Minister over the arrest and detention of her son.

Christian Assange claimed that the arrest of her son was to "divert attention" away from Brexit.

Julian Assange was arrested on Thursday after hiding out inside the Ecuadorian embassy since 2012.

Mr Assange was arrested by police when the government of Ecuador withdrew his political asylum.

Mrs Assange has been a vocal supporter of her son.

Mr Assange appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court a few hours after he was arrested and was found guilty of failing to surrender to the court.

He now faces US federal conspiracy charges related to one of the largest ever leaks of government secrets.

