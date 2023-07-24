Actor Julian Sands’ cause of death ruled as ‘undetermined’ a month after human remains found in California

British actor Julian Sands’ cause of death cannot be determined an official has said four weeks after his body was discovered by hikers in the Mount Baldy area.

The remains were discovered in the region on June 24 and were confirmed to be those of Sands three days later on June 27.

But an officer of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has now confirmed that Sands’ cause of death has been ruled as “undetermined” due to the condition of his body.

An “undetermined” death is common in incidents of this kind, he told People.

The 65-year-old, who starred in A Room With A View, had gone to hike in in the Bawdy Bowl area of the San Gabriel mountains in January but failed to return.

He had not been found despite huge search involving drones and helicopters as his family feared he was dead.

The actor is also known for his parts in Leaving Las Vegas, Warlock and The Killing Fields, and he appeared in TV series including 24 and Smallville.

The search only found his Volvo car covered in snow near Mount Baldy. The effort was hampered by the conditions and had to be postponed in March because of a fear of avalanches.

Julian Sands' cause of death has been ruled as 'undetermined'. Picture: Alamy

Previously, his brother Nick Sands, told Yorkshire paper the Telegraph & Argus that the Baldy Bowl area of the mountains were "his favourite place" in LA.

"He has not yet been declared missing, presumed dead, but I know in my heart that he has gone," he said in January.

"However, sibling rivalry being what it is, it would be just like him to walk out of there and prove me wrong.

"On Monday, he had planned to join his brothers for our Monday Club for a beer in Skipton; he will be missed, and I guess we will raise a glass to him."