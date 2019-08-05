July Confirmed As Hottest Month Ever Recorded

July was around 0.56 °C warmer than the global average temperature between 1981-2010. Picture: PA

Scientists have found July was the hottest month ever recorded globally.

The European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service says it only just beat the previous record set in 2016.

They said June 2019 was the world's warmest June on record. Most land and ocean areas saw higher than average temperatures, with the few exceptions including much of western Russia and Canada.

A Europe-wide heatwave last month saw temperature records broken in France, Germany and the Netherlands. However, July 2019 was only marginally warmer than July 2016.