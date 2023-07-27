July set to be 'hottest month in 120,000 years' as UN warns 'era of global boiling' to begin

27 July 2023, 15:07

The UN said planet earth is entering an era of 'Global Boiling'
The UN said planet earth is entering an era of 'Global Boiling'. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

July is "virtually certain" to be the world's warmest month on record, UN scientists said today - as they ushered in the era of ‘global boiling’ and called for urgent action on climate change.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said “global boiling” was affecting the planet and he called for new targets from G20 countries to tackle the problem, urging the world to end the use of coal for power generation by 2030, or 2040 for non-OECD countries.

Mr Guterres said: “Climate change is here. It is terrifying. And it is just the beginning."

UN scientists said July 2023 is “virtually certain” to be the hottest month ever recorded on the planet - with some experts believing this month is the hottest in the last 120,000 years - with most agreeing that the rise in temperatures is due to the use of fossil fuels.

July 6 this year was the hottest day ever recorded for the planet - and the average temperature for the month so far is 16.95C - well above the 16.63 figure for July 2019.

Earlier today the Met Office issued a similar omen for the climate, saying the UK heatwave of 2022 will be considered mild by the year 2100 if carbon emissions continue at the same rate.

Last year was the hottest in the UK since 1884, when Met Office records began. It was also the hottest on the Central England Temperature record that stretches back to 1659.

This year has seen wildfires in several European countries amid scorching heatwaves, with temperatures over 47C - although the UK has endured a notably wet July so far.

The Met Office said that the 2022 milestones show how temperatures will continue to rise over the coming decades.

The Earth will continue to get hotter as long as people continue to emit greenhouse gases unchecked, forecasters said.

Mike Kendon, climate scientist at the Met Office and lead author of its new report, called State Of The UK Climate 2022, described the 40C mark as "a real moment of climate history".

Last year's heatwave could become typical
Last year's heatwave could become typical. Picture: Getty

He said: "This was a rare event in the context of the current climate but our extremes of temperature are changing faster than our mean temperature and we know that climate change increases the frequency, duration and spatial extent of heat waves."

On our current emissions trajectory, 2022 would be considered a cool year by the standards of 2100, Mr Kendon added.

Professor Liz Bentley, chief executive of the Royal Meteorological Society, said: "If you look at future climate projections, we are on a path to go for hotter, drier summers.

"So 2022 for me was very much a sign of things to come in future years with our changing climate."

BRITAIN-EUROPE-CLIMATE-WEATHER-HEAT
BRITAIN-EUROPE-CLIMATE-WEATHER-HEAT. Picture: Getty

The Met Office report, which tracks the progress of the UK's changing climate each year, noted that temperatures are rising above 36C more frequently than in the past.

Between 1961-1990 the highest temperature recorded was 31.3C; between 1991-2020 it was 33.5; between 2013-2022 it was 35.7C and in 2022 it was 40.3C.

Data from a citizen science project called Nature's Calendar was also included to track how plants and animals are responding to the changing seasons.

Fritha West, a research scientist with the Woodland Trust and one of the report's authors, said 2022 had a mild February and a warm October which meant an early spring and a late autumn.

Southend-on-Sea, UK July 17th 2022 Southend Beach full of people on a hot sunny day
Southend-on-Sea, UK July 17th 2022 Southend Beach full of people on a hot sunny day. Picture: Alamy

Leaves were on the trees for 16 days longer than the 1999-2021 average and some flowers and insects emerged days earlier than usual.

Last year was also a relatively dry year, though not as extreme as 1976, and while summers are getting hotter and drier, the year-long climate trends show the UK is getting wetter generally.

Five of the 10 wettest years in the UK since 1836 have occurred in the 21st century and the UK saw its wettest February, April, June, November and December on record in the years after 2009.

Sea levels are also continuing to rise due to the melting ice sheets in the polar regions with long term trends showing the rate has doubled in recent years compared to the 20th century, said report author Dr Svetlana Jevrejeva of the National Oceanography Centre.

Boscombe, Bournemouth last year
Boscombe, Bournemouth last year. Picture: Alamy

The Conservatives and Labour have both talked about watering down their environmental policies after the narrow victory of the Conservatives in the Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election, which many put down to opposition to the Ultra Low Emission Zone expansion plans.

Dr Jevrejeva said in response: "It is important which path we choose and which scenario we follow, but sea level will rise for the next few hundred years in any case.

"It just depends on what kind of rate of sea level rise we will see, because heat is already in the ocean and ice sheets have already started to lose ice mass and the glaciers are disappearing.

"To get to equilibrium point it will take a few hundred years. We try to communicate our science and to make clear our understanding of what could happen. That's our role and that's what we do."

Qatar Airways Earns

Qatar Airways’ profits boosted by World Cup flights

The woman said her six-figure salary 'wasn't worth it'

Lawyer who earns six figures warns people ‘it’s not worth it’ going after a huge salary

A fight broke out at a cinema in Kent

Shocking moment brawl breaks out between two women in Barbie screening

Russia Africa Summit

Russia making ‘maximum efforts’ to avert food crisis, Putin tells African summit

A local reacts as flames burn trees in the village of Gennadi on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes

Greek wildfires reach outskirts of Athens

Firefighters extinguish flames after an Mi-8 helicopter crash near Tyungur village, Altai Republic, southern Siberia, Russia

Russian helicopter crash kills four and injures 10

A man stands on a capsized passenger boat during a rescue operation

At least 21 dead and 40 rescued after boat overturns in Philippines

Sinead O'Connor was found unresponsive at home, police have said

No medical cause given for Sinead O'Connor's death as police reveal autopsy will 'take weeks'

Coutts CEO Peter Flavel (L) and Nigel Farage (R)

Coutts CEO becomes second senior NatWest Group official to quit over Nigel Farage banking row

Alicia Navarro has returned safe and well

Emotional mum of teenage girl who vanished for four years then reappeared 2,000 miles away declares 'miracles do exist'

Rescuers prepare to save miners trapped at an illegal mining area in Banyumas

Rescuers in Indonesia try to reach eight workers trapped in illegal mining hole

Morrissey criticised the response to Sinead's death and the lack of support for her while she was still alive

Morrissey lashes out over celebrity tributes to Sinead O’Connor - labelling them 'sterile slop' and 'too late'

A doctor inside the intensive care unit of Mechnikov Hospital in Dnipro, Ukraine

Kyiv ‘launches major offensive’ against Russian forces in southeastern Ukraine

Roca Rey is recovering at home and plans to return next week

Horror moment so-called 'Messi of Matadors' is brutally gored and thrown into air by 1,000lbs bull

Andrew Malkinson served 17 years in prison for a rape he did not commit

Innocent man who spent 17 years in jail for rape fears he must pay for prison bed and board from his compensation

Smoke is seen from a freight ship in the North Sea, about 17 miles north of the Dutch island of Ameland

Fire still burning on ship carrying 3,000 cars near bird habitat

Bill Price said he had survivor's guilt after his OceanGate Titan trip

Survivor of failed Titan trip recalls moment passengers had to 'rock from side to side' to get sub back to surface
Charlie Cosser died after being stabbed multiple times

Pictured: Charlie 'Cheeks' Cosser, 17, stabbed to death at end-of-term marquee party at Sussex farmhouse
Louis De Zoysa has been sentenced to a whole life order at Northampton Crown Court for shooting dead Sergeant Matt Ratana

Man who shot and killed Sergeant Matt Ratana in custody cell will die in jail after being handed whole life order
Prince Harry's phone hacking case against The Sun publisher has been thrown out

Prince Harry set for court showdown with The Sun but judge throws out phone hacking case

Supporters of Nigerien president Mohamed Bazoum show their support in Niamey, Niger, on Wednesday

Mutinous soldiers ‘take’ Niger but government ‘will not tolerate’ coup

Microsoft Teams on a mobile phone

EU launches investigation into Microsoft’s bundling of Office and Teams

The tram crash killed seven people

TfL fined £10m for health and safety failures over Croydon tram crash that killed seven people
Sinead O'Connor was found unresponsive at home, police have said

Sinead O'Connor found 'unresponsive' at London home, as police say her death is not suspicious
Japanese pop star Shijiro Atae, rear centre, said he is gay in an emotional announcement

Japanese pop star Shijiro Atae backed by fans after saying he is gay

Hugh Grant in the Wonka trailer

Hugh Grant casting as Oompa Loompa in new Wonka film criticised by actor with dwarfism

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Meghan's podcast series was cancelled after was season.

Spotify loses out on £34m after podcasting 'write offs' with high-profile contracts including Harry and Meghan
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Harry and Meghan back 'positive masculinity' charity that 'engages men as allies in equality'
Prince George has turned 10

Smiling Prince George looks smart and relaxed in new portrait marking his 10th birthday

David Lammy

'I have zero faith in the justice system!': Caller believes statues get 'greater protection' than women
Nick Ferrari

'We fear for our lives': Frightened supermarket manager informs Nick Ferrari police take 'hours' to attend shoplifting
Caller says the police responding to his mental health call saved his life

'Without the police, I wouldn't be here': Caller says lack of support from social services led to a suicide attempt
'She mentions that too often it's young black males': David Lammy condemns the Home Secretary for portraying knife crime as a race issue

'Young people are dying on our streets': David Lammy condemns lack of action over tacking knife crime
Nick Ferrari

'You wouldn't allow that for a junior cashier': Nick Ferrari on the 'incompetence' surrounding Nigel Farage's bank row
David Lammy

'We're in a country where class matters': David Lammy points to the merits of affirmative action
Climate activist criticises government for lack of urgency towards climate crisis

'Politicians aren't grasping the scale of the crisis': Environmental activist condemns MPs' climate U-turns
Shelagh Fogarty

'They knew it was a burning island': Caller furious at airline for letting her travel to Rhodes
Rishi Sunak

'What sort of future is Rishi Sunak trying to create?': Caller questions PM's evasive stance on climate change
stanley

UK needs to 'at the very least' rejoin the European Environment Agency, Stanley Johnson insists

