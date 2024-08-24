Justin Bieber and wife Hailey announce birth of their first child

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have announced the birth of their first child. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Emma Soteriou

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey, have announced the birth of their first child.

The couple announced the arrival of their son via Instagram early on Saturday morning.

They shared an image of his foot with the caption: "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER."

Among the famous faces celebrating the news was reality star Kylie Jenner and singer Katy Perry.

"I can't handle this little foot," Jenner wrote, adding: "JACK BLUES."

Perry said: "Your blessing has arrived."

Hailey and Justin announced they were expecting their first child together in May.

They shared a video and images from a photoshoot of Hailey, which showed her debuting her bump in a white lace dress during an apparent vow renewal.

The couple tied the knot in a secret ceremony in New York in 2018.

Hailey is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and niece of actors Alec, William and Daniel Baldwin.

Meanwhile, Justin was discovered as a singer online aged 13 and went on to become a pop sensation with his hits including Baby, Love Me and Yummy.

The pair first met in 2009 and briefly got together in 2016 while Justin was on a break from his on-and-off relationship with Selena Gomez.

But after Justin and Selena called it quits for good in 2018, he reunited with Hailey.