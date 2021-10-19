Justin McLaughlin: Teenager charged over boy's death at railway station

19 October 2021, 00:14 | Updated: 19 October 2021, 00:19

Justin McLaughlin was pronounced dead after being rushed to hospital on Saturday
Justin McLaughlin was pronounced dead after being rushed to hospital on Saturday. Picture: Police Scotland

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A teenager has been charged in connection with the death of 14-year-old Justin McLaughlin in Glasgow.

Justin was found seriously injured at High Street railway station at about 3.45pm on Saturday.

He was rushed to the city's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital but pronounced dead a short time later.

Police launched a murder inquiry and said a 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

The force said on Monday evening: "A 16-year-old boy has now been charged in connection with the death of Justin McLaughlin in Glasgow on October 16.

"He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on October 19."

Flowers left outside the railway station
Flowers left outside the railway station. Picture: Alamy

James McParland, Justin's headmaster at St Ambrose High School in Coatbridge, paid tribute to him, saying: "The community of St Ambrose High School is shocked and saddened by the death of Justin McLaughlin.

"Justin was a valued member of our community and his loss will be felt by staff and pupils alike.

"Our prayers and thoughts are with his family and friends, and additional pastoral support will be available to young people within the school on their return on Monday morning."

An online Major Incident Public Portal has been set up where witnesses or anyone with information can inform the police.

Alternatively, anyone with information can contact Police Scotland by calling 101 and quoting incident number 2280 of Saturday October 16, while British Transport Police can be contacted by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 394 of 16/10/21.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

