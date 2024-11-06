Tears and trauma at Kamala Harris election night party - as Trump lead starts to strengthen

6 November 2024, 05:02 | Updated: 6 November 2024, 06:17

Supporters react to election results
Supporters react to election results. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Supporters of Kamala Harris have been photographed in tears at an election watch party.

The event was held at the alma mater of Harris, a historically Black university in Washington DC.

Donald Trump is currently leading the race for the keys to the White House after taking key states such as Texas, Florida and North Carolina.

Pollster Scarlett Maguire told LBC News that a Trump win is likely.

His Democrat rival has won blue states including California, Oregon and Vermont.

Each candidate needs 270 electoral college votes to reach the White House.

Kamala Harris voters in dismay at event held at Howard University
Kamala Harris voters in dismay at event held at Howard University. Picture: Getty
Kamala Harris' path to the White House is looking much trickier
Kamala Harris' path to the White House is looking much trickier. Picture: Getty

'Seriously downcast'

The Harris campaign reportedly shut off the sound on TVs at the watch party.

The Harris has shut off the sound on the TVs at her watch party and replaced it with music after a guest on CNN said the night felt "more like 2016 than 2020", the New York Times reports.

They also said the mood feels "seriously downcast".

Read more: US Election 2024: Results in Full

Read more: Voting extended in parts of Georgia after Russia-linked hoax bomb threats target polling stations

The Democratic presidential nominee graduated from Howard in 1986 with a bachelor's degree in political science and economics.

She has maintained close ties with the school and often describes her four years there as the most formative of her life.

The mood at the event reportedly feels "seriously downcast"
The mood at the event reportedly feels "seriously downcast". Picture: Getty
Some swing states are still yet to declare
Some swing states are still yet to declare. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, the mood is considerably lighter in the Trump camp.

The Republican hopeful appears to be on course for a return to the White House.

He has now secured Georgia - narrowing the Democrats' possible path to victory.

The Republican is also ahead in battleground states including Pennsylvania and Michigan - as the votes continue to be counted.

"It's grim": Lindy Li gives brutally honest assessment from Harris HQ

Lindy Li, Democrat strategist, described the mood as "grim".

Henry Riley reports from a Trump watch party in Virginia

