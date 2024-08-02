Kamala Harris officially crowned Democratic nominee to take on Trump in November

2 August 2024, 19:54

Vice President Kamala Harris Delivers A Keynote At The American Federation of Teachers' 88th National Convention In Houston
Vice President Kamala Harris Delivers A Keynote At The American Federation of Teachers' 88th National Convention In Houston. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Kamala Harris has officially won enough votes from Democratic delegates to be named the party's presidential candidate.

The announcement was made by Jamie Harrison, the chair of the Democratic National Committee, in a call with the party’s supporters.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter in the wake of the announcement, Vice President Harris said: “I am honored to be the Democratic nominee for president of the United States. I will officially accept the nomination next week.

This campaign is about people coming together, fueled by love of country, to fight for the best of who we are.”

This announcement comes just one day after voting opened for delegates.

“The fact that we can say today — just one day after we opened voting — that the vice president has crossed the majority threshold and will officially be our nominee next week, folks, that is simply outstanding,” Harrison said.

He added: "In the span of just a few weeks, vice president Kamala Harris continues to break records – and today is no different. With historic momentum and a groundswell of support, vice president Harris has officially met the threshold, securing a majority of the delegates she needs to receive the Democratic nomination on Monday.

"With the support of more than 50 percent of all delegates just one day into voting, vice president Harris has the overwhelming backing of the Democratic party and will lead us united in our mission to defeat Donald Trump in November.

Vice President Harris Delivers Remarks Celebrating NCAA Championship Teams
Vice President Harris Delivers Remarks Celebrating NCAA Championship Teams. Picture: Getty

"But I want to be clear – there is still time for delegates to cast their ballots. I encourage every single delegate across the country to meet this moment and cast their ballot so that we head into our convention in Chicago with a show of force as a united Democratic party.”

It has been assumed for some time vp Harris would be named Democratic nominee after Joe Biden threw his support behind her in the hours after his decision to pull out of the 2024 race.

Former President Barack Obama has also endorsed Kamala Harris for the White House, saying that he and Michelle will do “everything we can” to see her elected into office.

Obama announced his support in a video shared online.

In the video, Barack Obama said: “We called to say Michelle and I couldn’t be prouder to endorse you and do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office.”

Mrs Obama said she “can’t have this phone call without saying to my girl Kamala: I am proud of you” adding that the election would be “historic”.

An emotional-looking Harris told the Obamas over the phone: “I just want to tell you that the words you have spoken and the friendship you have given over all these years mean more than I can express.”

