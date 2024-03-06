'Kate's getting the best treatment in the world': Princess of Wales' uncle says royal family has 'circled the wagons'

6 March 2024, 23:30

Gary Goldsmith has spoken out on Kate's treatment
Gary Goldsmith has spoken out on Kate's treatment. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Kate Middleton's uncle has said she is "getting the best treatment in the world" as he said the royal family had "put the wagons round".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Gary Goldsmith was speaking after entering the Celebrity Big Brother house earlier this week, having previously said that Kate needs "space" to recover from her abdominal surgery.

He also said on Tuesday that Meghan Markle was a "stick in the spokes" of the younger generation of the royal family.

On Wednesday, Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu asked Goldsmith in the Celebrity Big Brother house: "Where's Kate?"

He replied: "Because she doesn't want to talk about... The last thing I'm going to do is... there's a kind of code of etiquette. If it's announced, I'll give you an opinion."

Read more: Princess of Wales pictured for first time since abdominal surgery as she continues her recovery

Read more: Kensington Palace issues fresh statement on Kate’s health following concerns amid speculation

Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton. Picture: Alamy

Goldsmith said: "I spoke to her mum, my sister, she's getting the best care in the world.

"And all the family's done is put the wagons round and look after family first before anything else. They put a statement out and just said 'she's taking some time to recoup and will see you in Easter."

Asked if he wants to see the princess return to public engagements, Goldsmith said: "She'll be back, of course she will."

Gary Goldsmith
Gary Goldsmith. Picture: Alamy

Goldsmith said on Tuesday that Meghan created "so much drama" when she married Harry and entered the royal family, despite Kate, William and his brother previously being "really comfortable together".

He said: “So I have an opinion that Harry was really, really really loved and when they were a threesome, so Kate, William and Harry they got really comfortable together, and then suddenly there’s an extra dynamic that comes in, puts a stick in the spokes and creates so much drama that I don’t genuinely think is there, and rewrites the history, saying they’re unhappy with us and I just don’t think that’s fair," the Mirror reported.

Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton. Picture: Alamy

Goldsmith added: “I mean you can’t throw your family under the bus in such a dramatic style, then write books about it and expect to be invited round for Christmas.”

Sharon Osbourne, a fellow contestant, said of the US response to Harry and Meghan: “In the beginning, they were very very well received. They don’t understand it, but they do love it, you know?

"But it’s dwindling, dwindling, dwindling and there’s been some deals that they have done that haven’t worked well."

Read More: The King’s got cancer, Kate is recovering & now the Queen’s on holiday - just who is in charge of the Royal Family?

Read More: Kate's uncle hits out at Harry for 'having a pop' at niece and 'reinventing history' as he starts Celebrity Big Brother

Gary Goldsmith attends the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St. Mark's Church, Englefield, May 20, 2017
Gary Goldsmith attends the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St. Mark's Church, Englefield, May 20, 2017. Picture: Alamy

It came after Mr Goldsmith earlier took to social media to explain there "is a reason" Kate has not been seen in public since before Christmas and said she needs "space" to recover from surgery.

The Princess of Wales spent almost two weeks in the London Clinic in Marylebone following her operation and was discharged at the end of January to continue her recovery at home in Windsor.

Kate was last seen in public attending the Christmas Day service at Sandringham with the rest of the royal family.

However, she was pictured publicly for the first time on Monday by US gossip outlet TMZ with her mother Carole Middleton driving near the Wales' family home Adelaide Cottage.

The Prince and Princess of Wales with their children arriving at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene, Sandringham on Christmas Day, 2023
The Prince and Princess of Wales with their children arriving at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene, Sandringham on Christmas Day, 2023. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Royals return? King Charles meets Jeremy Hunt ahead of Budget after MoD said Kate will attend Trooping the Colour

Read More: Kate's return: Princess to play major role in Trooping the Colour as part of comeback to royal duties after surgery

"I think they should leave her alone right now because there's a reason why they're [family] not talking about it and they are giving her a little bit of space, Goldsmith, 58, said.

Police officers stand outside the London Clinic at Devonshire Place in Marylebone where the Princess of Wales is having abdominal surgery
Police officers stand outside the London Clinic at Devonshire Place in Marylebone where the Princess of Wales is having abdominal surgery. Picture: Alamy

He said the conspiracy theories over Kate's whereabouts are "fundamentally wrong", before adding: "I just beg people to give her some space."

Speaking about his niece and Prince William, Goldsmith said: "They've got duty and it's a privilege to have the roles that they do have, but it's family first. You've got to look after yourself. You put your own oxygen mask on before you look after others.

"Kate, get well, love you and when you're ready we'll see you again," he concluded.

Goldsmith, who is Carole Middleton's brother, entered the Celebrity Big Brother house on Monday night

Goldsmith regularly speaks out in support of Kate but is considered to be kept at arm's length by the family.

However, Goldsmith - who was once estimated to be worth £30 million thanks to his recruitment business - was in attendance at Kate and William's wedding in 2011 and at Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Matthews in 2016.

It is understood Goldsmith has upset his older sister Carole and her husband Michael following his entrance into the Celebrity Big Brother house.

"Gary said he's been read the riot act by Kate's mum Carole and her dad Michael," a source told The Sun as rumours circled over his appearance on the reality show.

"They aren’t happy he’s going into Celebrity Big Brother. It is infuriating for them. Kate doesn’t need this stress."

Royals

