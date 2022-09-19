Kate's poignant tribute to the Queen as she wears Her Majesty's pearl choker and drop earrings during historic service

19 September 2022, 16:24

Kate wore the Queen's necklace for her funeral
Kate wore the Queen’s necklace for her funeral. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Kate has paid tribute to the Queen by wearing her pearl choker necklace and delicate drop earrings as she said her final farewell at the monarch's funeral.





The Princess of Wales opted for the same necklace and earring combination that she wore just over a year ago for Prince Philip's funeral.

The pieces of jewellery were also previously worn by her husband's late mother - and previous Princess of Wales - Diana.

They are thought to have been loaned to Kate for the first time by the Queen in 2017.

Described as a Japanese choker with four rows of pearls and a curved central diamond clasp, the necklace was accompanied with a pair of Bahrain drop pearl earrings.

Read more: Flowers for her reign: Mourners shower Queen’s hearse with flowers on final journey from Westminster to Windsor

Read more: A loving mother's touch: Moment Kate comforts crying George, 9, during Queen's funeral

Kate opted for the same necklace and earring combination that she wore just over a year ago.
Kate opted for the same necklace and earring combination that she wore just over a year ago. Picture: Alamy

The Queen was pictured wearing the set during an engagement in Bangladesh in 1983, having loaned the set a year earlier to Diana to wear during a state visit from Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands.

The necklace is said to have been commissioned by the Queen using pearls which were a gift from the Japanese government after her first state visit to the nation in 1975.

Meanwhile Camilla, the Queen Consort, wore Queen Victoria's Hesse Diamond Jubilee Brooch for the later monarch's service - diamonds in the shape of an open heart, with two sapphire pendants.

It was accompanied by a pair of oval stud earrings featuring a sapphire stone encircled with diamonds and a gold pendant necklace.

Meghan's earrings were the pair the late Queen gifted to Meghan back in 2018.
Meghan's earrings were the pair the late Queen gifted to Meghan back in 2018. Picture: Alamy

In contrast, Meghan opted for pared back jewellery with a simple pair of pearl stud earrings.

They were the same pair the late Queen gifted her back in 2018 ahead of their first solo outing together - just one month after marrying Prince Harry.

Pearls are often referred to as mourning jewellery, a tradition said to date back to Queen Victoria's era.

Camilla and Charlotte also wore jewellery with a nod to the Queen.
Camilla and Charlotte also wore jewellery with a nod to the Queen. Picture: Alamy

Princess Charlotte wore a small diamond horseshoe brooch.

It was a nod to the Queen's life-long love of horses, which was a gift from her late great-grandmother.

