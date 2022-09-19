Flowers for her reign: Mourners shower Queen’s hearse with flowers on final journey from Westminster to Windsor

19 September 2022, 13:54 | Updated: 19 September 2022, 14:04

The Queen's coffin was showered with flowers as it left London to head towards Windsor
The Queen's coffin was showered with flowers as it left London to head towards Windsor

By Asher McShane

The Queen's final journey from London to Windsor was met with a cascade of floral tributes from thousands of mourners who lined the streets to say farewell.

The Queen's final journey through the streets of London ended at Wellington Arch where her coffin was carried into the waiting hearse.

Her grief-stricken family were by her side for the procession as thousands of mourners lined the route.

As the hearse left Wellington Arch, the national anthem was sung while the vehicle was given the royal salute by members of the military parade.

The King, the Queen Consort and members of the royal family followed the hearse to Windsor by car, ahead of the procession to St George's Chapel where a committal ceremony will take place from 4pm.

The procession route for the Queen's coffin was lined by the armed forces, from Westminster Abbey to the top of Constitution Hill at the Commonwealth Memorial Gates.

Mounties of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police led the procession, followed immediately by representatives of the George Cross foundations from Malta, the former Royal Ulster Constabulary, and four representatives from the NHS.

The King and other Royals led the procession of the Queen's coffin
The King and other Royals led the procession of the Queen's coffin

Thousands of people lined South Carriage Drive to watch the hearse carrying the Queen's coffin.

It is the first road the hearse was driven down on its way to Windsor following the funeral procession.

Tens of thousands of people lined the streets to see the Queen's coffin
Tens of thousands of people lined the streets to see the Queen's coffin

In some places the crowds were 30 people deep. Mourners were seen waving flags and carrying flowers.

The Queen's coffin makes its way down the Mall for the final time
The Queen's coffin makes its way down the Mall for the final time

Minute Guns were fired in Hyde Park by The King's Troop, Royal Horse Artillery, as Big Ben tolled throughout the duration the procession.

Ex-Service Association standard bearers, mustered by the Royal British Legion, flanked the Cenotaph on Whitehall and saluted as the Queen's coffin moved past.

Every head in the crowd turned as one, as the Queen's coffin was carried through Whitehall and the historic surroundings, past the Cabinet War Rooms, past the Cenotaph and past Downing Street.

A sea of smartphones greeted the funeral procession as it arrived in Whitehall, with the crowd descending into silence as the coffin came.

As the Queen's funeral procession moved past the Cenotaph in London, the King, the Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex saluted the memorial to Britain and the Commonwealth soldiers killed in the First and Second World Wars.

As the procession left Westminster Abbey for Wellington Arch, members of the royal family watched on.

The Queen Consort, the Duchess of Sussex, the Princess of Wales and the Countess of Wessex were seen looking sombre as the King and his siblings marched off.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte stood in front of their mother, with George looking directly at the coffin as it passed.

The gun salutes being fired every minute from Hyde Park continue to punctuate a silent atmosphere at nearby Wellington Arch.

A handful of military figures are waiting by the monument for the arrival of the Queen's funeral procession.

Mourners lining the barriers on Constitution Hill waved red and white roses as the Queen's coffin passed them.

The King, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex appeared solemn as they walked behind.

Princess Charlotte looked out at the crowds of people lining the street as she rode past in a car with the Queen Consort, the Princess of Wales and her brother Prince George.

The Duchess of Sussex and the Countess of Wessex both appeared sombre in a vehicle directly behind.

Following them, Princess Eugenie and and Princess Beatrice waved and smiled at mourners from a third car.

