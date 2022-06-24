Breaking News

Katie Price dodges jail after breaching restraining order against ex-husband's fiancée

Katie Price has avoided jail after breaching a five-year restraining order against her ex-husband Kieran Hayler's fiancée Michelle Penticost. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Katie Price has avoided jail and has instead been told to carry out 170 hours of unpaid work after breaching a five-year restraining order.

The former glamour model and reality TV star, 44, pleaded guilty earlier this year to breaching a five-year restraining order against her ex-husband Kieran Hayler's fiancée Michelle Penticost.

Price sent abusive messages to Mr Hayler about Ms Penticost, in January, a court heard.

She sent abusive text messages branding Ms Penticost a "c***ing w***e piece of s***" and a "gutter s**g".

Price, who was known professionally as Jordan, was banned from contacting Penticost directly or indirectly on June 3 2019, under the terms of a five-year restraining order.

She arrived at Lewes Crown Court on Friday in an all-green outfit clutching the arm of her fiance Carl Woods.

Katie Price avoided jail and was sentenced to 170 hours of unpaid work. Picture: Alamy

Price was heard to say "suck my dick" as she made her way past reporters, after one of them asked her about the chance she could go to prison.

In a victim impact statement read to the court, Michelle Penticost said the impact of the restraining order breach by Price had a "devastating effect" on her mental wellbeing.

She said: "The impact of what Katie has done is very upsetting, I feel threatened and intimidated.

"I feel demoralised and not wanting to go out. The language used made me feel scared. I felt it was an attack on me.

"The consequences are I feel she will attack me. I felt by having a restraining order it would make me feel safe but by someone breaching it it has made me feel very vulnerable."

Nicholas Hamblin, representing Price, said his client had pleaded guilty to the breach but she had been under a "misunderstanding" that the restraining order "worked both ways".

Katie Price's ex-husband Kieran Hayler and his fiancee Michelle Penticost. Picture: Alamy

He said there was an element of "provocation" and she had been "over-reacting as she felt she was being criticised".

He added: "She has shown signs of remorse, she accepts an indirect breach."

Mr Hamblin said that Miss Price had sought help for her emotional problems at the Priory Clinic.

He said she suffered from a "depressive disorder and anxiety", and added: "Miss Price is learning to cope with her emotional problems and to not react in the way she has in this case."

Price was sentenced to 170 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay £15,000.