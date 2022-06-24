Breaking News

Katie Price dodges jail after breaching restraining order against ex-husband's fiancée

24 June 2022, 10:53 | Updated: 24 June 2022, 11:29

Katie Price has avoided jail after breaching a five-year restraining order against her ex-husband Kieran Hayler's fiancée Michelle Penticost.
Katie Price has avoided jail after breaching a five-year restraining order against her ex-husband Kieran Hayler's fiancée Michelle Penticost. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Katie Price has avoided jail and has instead been told to carry out 170 hours of unpaid work after breaching a five-year restraining order.

The former glamour model and reality TV star, 44, pleaded guilty earlier this year to breaching a five-year restraining order against her ex-husband Kieran Hayler's fiancée Michelle Penticost.

Price sent abusive messages to Mr Hayler about Ms Penticost, in January, a court heard.

She sent abusive text messages branding Ms Penticost a "c***ing w***e piece of s***" and a "gutter s**g".

Price, who was known professionally as Jordan, was banned from contacting Penticost directly or indirectly on June 3 2019, under the terms of a five-year restraining order.

She arrived at Lewes Crown Court on Friday in an all-green outfit clutching the arm of her fiance Carl Woods.

Read more: 'We've done incredibly well': Priti says govt will 'crack on' despite by-election wipeout

Read more: Queen back riding again nine months after being told to quit

Katie Price avoided jail and was sentenced to 170 hours of unpaid work.
Katie Price avoided jail and was sentenced to 170 hours of unpaid work. Picture: Alamy

Price was heard to say "suck my dick" as she made her way past reporters, after one of them asked her about the chance she could go to prison.

In a victim impact statement read to the court, Michelle Penticost said the impact of the restraining order breach by Price had a "devastating effect" on her mental wellbeing.

She said: "The impact of what Katie has done is very upsetting, I feel threatened and intimidated.

"I feel demoralised and not wanting to go out. The language used made me feel scared. I felt it was an attack on me.

"The consequences are I feel she will attack me. I felt by having a restraining order it would make me feel safe but by someone breaching it it has made me feel very vulnerable."

Nicholas Hamblin, representing Price, said his client had pleaded guilty to the breach but she had been under a "misunderstanding" that the restraining order "worked both ways".

Katie Price's ex-husband Kieran Hayler and his fiancee Michelle Penticost.
Katie Price's ex-husband Kieran Hayler and his fiancee Michelle Penticost. Picture: Alamy

He said there was an element of "provocation" and she had been "over-reacting as she felt she was being criticised".

He added: "She has shown signs of remorse, she accepts an indirect breach."

Mr Hamblin said that Miss Price had sought help for her emotional problems at the Priory Clinic.

He said she suffered from a "depressive disorder and anxiety", and added: "Miss Price is learning to cope with her emotional problems and to not react in the way she has in this case."

Price was sentenced to 170 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay £15,000.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Londoners face more Tube strikes

London Underground faces summer of strikes as Tube workers vote for walkouts

The Government's new tool helps you find out how much National Insurance you will pay.

Will you pay less tax? Online calculator reveals if you'll be better off after NI changes

Allies rally round Boris in the wake of by-election humiliation

Allies battle to keep Boris afloat as PM goes swimming in wake of by-election humiliation

Russian invasion of Ukraine made Nato 'look again' at military capability, says defence chief

Russian invasion of Ukraine made Nato 'look again' at military capability, says defence chief
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar

Anas Sarwar claims Boris Johnson's by-election losses undermine SNP's independence drive

Anita Alvarez fainted underwater during a competition and was rescued by her coach

'Uh oh, I don't feel great': Drowning swimmer breaks silence after coach's dramatic rescue

There's an 'ethical and political vacuum in No10', says former chief of staff

There's an 'ethical and political vacuum in No10', says former chief of staff

The Chancellor Rishi Sunak on a visit to Aberdeen.

Sunak denies 'syphoning' oil and gas profits to 'bankroll' Treasury plans

Queen back riding

Queen back riding again nine months after being told to quit

Nick Ferrari grilled Priti Patel on her Rwanda migrant plan.

Rwanda migrant plan is not 'appalling' but 'should be a deterrent', Priti Patel tells LBC

Priti Patel has defended the government's record after crippling by-election results

'We've done incredibly well': Priti says govt will 'crack on' despite by-election wipeout

The alleged dating profile pictures.

Wife, 22, learns 'husband' is a woman despite 'intimate' relationship

Charles will address leaders on Friday

Prince Charles to hail diversity of Commonwealth as its 'strength' in speech to leaders

Ukraine and Moldova have been accepted as candidates to join the EU.

EU grants Ukraine and Moldova candidate status after speedy review

The Queen remains popular in Australia, Kevin Rudd has said.

The Queen is 'deeply respected' in Australia, says country's former PM Kevin Rudd

Michael Franzese spoke to Andrew Marr on LBC

Top Mafia boss reveals he had to ‘look over his shoulder’ for years after leaving the mob

Latest News

See more Latest News

Afghanistan Earthquake

Aftershock hits eastern Afghanistan after quake death toll rises to 1,150
Cop26 – Glasgow

UN chief warns of ‘catastrophe’ due to global food shortage

Norway Bow and Arrow attack

Norwegian sentenced to psychiatric care after bow-and-arrow murders
The sculpture of prominent Italian poet Dante Alighieri is protected by sandbags, on Vladimir’s Hill in Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrainian army to retreat from battered city to avoid encirclement
Wallyford crash

Lorry crash in East Lothian sees part of east coast mainline closed
Afghans pray for relatives killed in the earthquake at a burial site in Gayan village, Paktika province

Death toll from Afghanistan’s earthquake rises to 1,150 people
A demonstrator hurls a tear gas canister back at police during protests against the government of President Guillermo Lasso and rising fuel prices in Quito, Ecuador

One dead and dozens hurt on 12th day of protesting in Ecuador
Chuck Kabacinski participates in the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control in front of the Washington Monument, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington

US Senate passes first gun control bill in decades

Rapper Nipsey Hussle attends an NBA basketball game in 2018

Witnesses drag feet at trial of man accused of shooting rapper Nipsey Hussle
Emergency personnel look over the sight of a helicopter that crashed in Blair, West Virginia

Six die in crash of Vietnam-era helicopter used in Die Hard and The Rock

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr has suggested there could be a clash between Prince Charles and Boris Johnson.

Charles vs Boris on Rwanda Migrants: A fly on the wall is getting very excited
Nick Ferrari issues warning to PM on 'the growing sense of industrial unrest'

Nick Ferrari issues warning to PM on 'the growing sense of industrial unrest'
Nick Ferrari asks Rachel Johnson if the PM has 'Margaret Thatcher's balls'

Nick Ferrari asks Rachel Johnson if the PM has 'Margaret Thatcher's balls'
'Mick Lynch is inspirational': Frustrated NHS doctor says she'd strike if given the chance

'Mick Lynch is inspirational': Frustrated NHS doctor says she'd strike if given the chance
James O'Brien schools Leave voter who asks him to stop mentioning Brexit

James O'Brien schools Leave voter who asks him to stop mentioning Brexit
Andrew Marr said he would pay "good money" to see RMT leader Mick Lynch and Boris Johnson "go nose-to-nose"

Andrew Marr: I'd pay good money to see Mick Lynch go nose-to-nose with the PM
'Panadol's my best friend': Caller says he's hired EU staff to avoid Brexit 'headache'

'Panadol's my best friend': Caller says he's hired EU'Panadol's my best friend': Caller says he's hired EU staff to avoid Brexit 'headache'
Shelagh Fogarty caller 'ashamed' to say he voted for Brexit

'I just feel so much regret': Shelagh Fogarty caller 'ashamed' to say he voted for Brexit
Andrew Marr mocked the Tories' position of attacking Labour for strikes

'I've had it up to here with this Labour government!' Marr on rail strikes 'blame game'
Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/06 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London