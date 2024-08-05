Keely Hodgkinson wins women's 800m in first athletics gold for Team GB at Paris Olympics

Gold medalist Keely Hodgkinson of Team GB celebrates during the Women's 800m Final. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Keely Hodgkinson has won gold in the women's 800 metres at the Paris Olympics.

The Brit was pushed by silver medallist Mary Moraa of Kenya but held her off on the home straight.

It is Team GB's first athletics gold of the Games.

Britain's Keely Hodgkinson celebrates after winning the women's 800m final. Picture: Getty

The 22-year old's gold medal is the first track title at a Games for Team GB since Mo Farah's double in Rio in 2016.

'Incredible role model'

Sport Secretary Lisa Nandy said Olympic 800m champion Keely Hodgkinson was "an incredible role model".

The Cabinet minister wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "The whole country is cheering Keely right now but nowhere more so than at Leigh Harriers."

Leigh Harriers and Athletic Club is in the Wigan borough, near Ms Nandy's Wigan constituency.

She added: "The pride of our borough and our country. What an incredible role model she is."

Keely Hodgkinson stormed to number one. Picture: Alamy