Sir Keir Starmer ‘doubles down’ on free vote on assisted dying but hints it won't be in first year of Labour government

12 July 2024, 06:02

Keir Starmer
Keir Starmer. Picture: Alamy
Natasha Clark

By Natasha Clark

Sir Keir Starmer has doubled down on his promise for a vote to change the law to allow assisted dying.

The Prime Minister told LBC he would honour his commitment made before the election to give MPs a free vote on whether to change the law.

But he suggested it would not be in the first year of a Labour government, as he had other priorities to sort out first.

Speaking to LBC and other media on the way to Washington DC for his first international summit, he insisted he would still like to see a private members’ bill from a backbench MP get used to change the law.

And he revealed he had looked at “tens of cases” of this during his time as Director of Public Prosecutions.

He insisted that he’d not made a decision on when the timing could take place, but insisted he would not row back on his commitment.

Dame Esther Rantzen joins Nick Ferrari

The PM said: “I will double down on that commitment – we will allow time for a private members bill, and there will be a free vote.

“Having probably got more experience than most people, having personally looked at tens of cases in my time as DPP.

“I haven’t made a commitment on timing and don’t want to… I’m not going back on the commitment I made, but we have got to set out priorities for the first year or so.”

Dame Esther Rantzen, the former TV presenter, has said she will open a bottle of champagne live on air if a vote on assisted dying takes place.

The legendary broadcaster, who is suffering from cancer, has called for a change in the law to allow people suffering like her to be able to end their life with dignity, at a time they choose.

The King’s Speech is expected to include top aims for the government including on the NHS, prisons, putting VAT on school fees, and other promises from Labour’s manifesto.

