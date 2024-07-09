Keir Starmer to kick back defence spending decision at NATO summit in first foreign visit as Prime Minister

9 July 2024, 22:51 | Updated: 9 July 2024, 23:43

Sir Keir Starmer will kick back a key decision on when Britain will spend more cash on defence
Sir Keir Starmer will kick back a key decision on when Britain will spend more cash on defence. Picture: Alamy
Natasha Clark

By Natasha Clark

Sir Keir Starmer will kick back a key decision on when Britain will spend more cash on defence – despite growing threats around the world.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

As he attends his first international summit in the US, the Prime Minister will on Wednesday slap down calls to put a timeline on when we will reach 2.5 per cent of GDP on defence.

He will instead order a review into the challenges facing the UK to start next week – expected to take months to report back.

Defence Secretary John Healey will lead the government’s strategic defence review, which will set out what capabilities are needed and a “roadmap” to 2.5 per cent.

And it will attempt to find savings in procurement in a bid to free up the cash to spend and get better, faster value for money.

Keir Starmer's trip to Washington DC is his first foreign visit as prime minister
Keir Starmer's trip to Washington DC is his first foreign visit as prime minister. Picture: Alamy

Britain will have a ‘NATO-first policy’, the PM will say on Wednesday as he meets other leaders on the world stage for the first time.

He will promise the UK’s “cast iron commitment” to spending 2.5 per cent – up from 2.3 per cent currently – as he attends the NATO Summit’s 75th anniversary summit in Washington DC.

But he won’t put a timeline on when that will be reached, risking a backlash from defence bosses and Tories.

It comes as he calls on other NATO members to ramp up their own spending in a bid to safeguard the future of the alliance.

The Labour leader faced huge criticism during the election campaign for refusing to put a timeline on his plans.

Rishi Sunak used one of his final trips in office to promise to get there by 2030, partly paid for by cuts to the civil service.

Sir Keir Starmer will kick back the key decision on when Britain will spend more cash on defence
Sir Keir Starmer will kick back the key decision on when Britain will spend more cash on defence. Picture: Alamy

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “There is no more important duty for me as Prime Minister than keeping the people of our country safe.

“At a time when we face multiple threats at home and abroad, we must make sure we are ready to defend ourselves. That’s why I have immediately ordered a root-and-branch review that will secure Britain’s defences for the future.

“Working with our most important partners around the world, our Strategic Defence Review will make sure the UK is sending a clear message to those who seek to undermine peace and democracy – you will not succeed.”

Defence Secretary John Healey added: “Britain’s commitment to NATO is unshakeable. We cannot have prosperity without security and we must never take our ability to live freely for granted.

“The world is increasingly volatile with rapidly changing global threats. In the footsteps of Bevin, our government will help ensure we have a strong NATO in this increasingly insecure world.

Defence Secretary John Healey has said “Britain’s commitment to NATO is unshakeable"
Defence Secretary John Healey has said “Britain’s commitment to NATO is unshakeable". Picture: Alamy

“Our government’s first duty is to keep the country safe. That’s why we will increase defence spending and launch a Strategic Defence Review to ensure we have the capabilities needed to protect the UK now and in the future. The Review will also set out defence reforms to secure faster procurement and better value for money,” John Healey said.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Defence Secretary John Healey and Europe minister Nick Thomas Symonds will join him on his first official trip overseas.

And wife Vic will be by his side too for the official spousal programme, and will meet with the First Lady at the White House for dinner tonight.

Starmer and US president Joe Biden are expected to have their first face-to-face meeting as leaders later on Wednesday – with Ukraine, Russia, and the war in the Middle East at the top of the agenda.

However, no meetings with Donald Trump’s team are currently in schedule, Number 10 said on Tuesday.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Zackary Blades (L) was thrown out of his car seat and into the opposite carriageway of the A1 motorway

Drunk-driver who killed baby at 141mph tells police 'mistakes happen' after arrest

Ms Braverman attacked the flag at the National Conservatism conference in Washington DC on Monday

Suella Braverman attacks Progress Pride flag as she blames 'liberal' Tories for election defeat

Jay Slater has been missing since June 17

Jay Slater's uncle vows family will continue search after police update on missing teen

Jude Bellingham criticised Felix Zwayer after he officiated Borussia Dortmund's loss to Bayern Munich

Gareth Southgate 'not concerned' by referee choice after once-banned official allocated to England v Netherlands Euro 2024 semi-final
Mr Weston received £195,000 after his appointment in January

Thames Water boss defends bonus package despite growing debt and surge in sewage spills

Sir Keir Starmer and Lady Starmer head for Washington for Nato summit

Starmer heads to Washington for historic Nato summit after making first Parliamentary speech as Prime Minister

Tourists in Spain have started reserving the best beach spots by hanging their towels on parasols

'New dimension' in battle for sunbeds in Majorca resorts as tourists drape towels over beach umbrellas for best shoreline spots
Suella Braverman has been making leadership moves since before the Tories' General Election defeat

Suella Braverman’s Tory leadership bid ‘over before it started’ as key allies back Robert Jenrick

Yulia Navalnaya, widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny

Moscow court orders arrest of Alexei Navalny's widow Yulia Navalnaya months after his death

Temperatures could hit 30C next week

Exact date miserable summer rain to end as temperatures forecast to hit 30C next week

Councillor Lois Speed left the meeting in tears

‘Bully’ council chairman quits after berating councillor to tears during public meeting

Shocking footage shows an unknown arsonist setting a Wolverhampton hole ablaze, leaving one dead.

Harrowing moment arsonist smashes window before setting fatal house fire in Wolverhampton 'hate crime'

Police are hunting a knifeman after a spate of random attacks

Police hunt serial knife attacker who has been stabbing people at random on the streets of London

Sir Keir Starmer has addressed the House of Commons for the first time as Prime Minister

Keir's Class of 2024: Starmer welcomes new MPs in first Parliamentary speech as Prime Minister

Sir Lindsay Hoyle speaks to MPs as he accepts the role of Speaker,

Sir Lindsay Hoyle re-elected as Commons Speaker

Thames Water could run out of money within 11 months

Beleaguered Thames Water warns it will run out of cash in 11 months as it bids for massive bills hike

Latest News

See more Latest News

Zackary Blades (L) was thrown out of his car seat and into the opposite carriageway of the A1 motorway

Tearful mum of baby killed by drunk-driver at 141mph says 17-year jail term will ‘never make up for what we’ve lost’
Alec Baldwin, 66, on the set of Rust

Jury selection begins as Alec Baldwin faces involuntary manslaughter trial over Rust shooting
Dr Doris Uwicyeza Picard, of the Rwandan ministry of justice, said Rwanda has upheld its side of the deal

No refund for £270m Rwanda plan, Kigali confirms as they label it a ‘UK problem’

Sir James Dyson

Dyson plans to cut nearly a third of UK workforce with 1,000 jobs at risk due to ‘global restructure’
Police have launched an investigation after the death of a baby at an address in Taviton street, Camden

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after baby found dead at London home

The plane mechanic was killed after getting sucked into a jet engine

Plane mechanic killed after being sucked into Boeing jet engine as he went to retrieve tool
Spanish council clears up murky 'peeing in the sea' rule that threatened to hit tourists with hefty €750 fine

Spanish council clears up murky 'peeing in the sea' rule that threatened to hit tourists with hefty €750 fine
Jay Slater has been missing since June 17

‘We’re not giving up hope’: Spanish police give update on search for missing teen Jay Slater
Daniel Halliday went missing while playing in the water with his brother on June 30.

Body found in search for 14-year-old boy Daniel Halliday who died swimming in the River Mersey
Radio 2 DJ Steve Wright died from a ruptured ulcer in his stomach, his death certificate states

DJ Steve Wright’s cause of death revealed after star’s sudden death aged 69

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate at Wimbledon last year

Wimbledon officials reveal back-up plan if Princess Kate cannot attend finals presentation

King Charles has sent his and his family's "heartfelt condolences" to the people of the Caribbean

King Charles 'profoundly saddened' by Caribbean Hurricane Beryl as destruction claims lives of 10 people
The Prince and Princess of Wales are understood to be donating privately to Hurricane Beryl relief efforts

Prince William and Kate donate money to victims of Hurricane Beryl after storm tears through south-east Caribbean

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit