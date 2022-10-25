Sunak 'stabbed Boris in the back' and 'got thrashed by Truss': Starmer tears into new PM

25 October 2022, 19:57

Keir Starmer has slammed Rishi Sunak
Keir Starmer has slammed Rishi Sunak. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has ripped into new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, accusing him of "stabbing Boris in the back" and being thrashed by Liz Truss in the leadership contest.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Addressing his shadow cabinet, Sir Keir launched a blistering attack on Mr Sunak, warning that he would be a "weak" Prime Minister who will always put the interests of the Tory Party before those of the country.

He reminded his team that the new PM had only ever fought one leadership election battle and was "thrashed" by Liz Truss in the process.

"Rishi Sunak stabbed Boris Johnson in the back when he thought he could get his job," Sir Keir said, according to a readout of the meeting.

"And in the same way, he will now try and disown the Tory record of recent years and recent months and pretend that he is a new broom.

"But he was also the Chancellor who left Britain facing the lowest growth of any developed country, the highest inflation and millions of people worried about their bills.

"And now he plans to make working people pay the price for the Tories' crashing the economy."

Read more: Rishi keeps Hunt as Chancellor and brings Braverman back after ousting much of Truss's team in first Cabinet reshuffle

Read more: Undaunted Rishi Sunak vows to earn everyone's trust and fix Liz Truss's mistakes in his first speech as PM

Sir Keir continued: "Rishi Sunak is a weak Prime Minister who will have to put his party first and the country second.

"His first message yesterday was about the need to save the Tory Party, not serve the country."

He accepted that the Tories would see a "bounce" in the opinion polls but said he had always known Labour's huge lead in recent polling was no more than an "enjoyable story".

Read more: Rishi Sunak's speech in full as he becomes UK's third PM in two months

Mr Sunak took over from Liz Truss as PM on Tuesday, quickly reshuffling his Cabinet in a bid to form a government of all talents - a pledge he made when speaking to MPs at the 1922 Committee following his victory.

In his opening speech as PM, he vowed to "fix" the mistakes of his predecessor and win back the trust of the British public.

Noting he was "not daunted" by the prospect of his new role, he added: "you cannot question the moment, only the willingness".

The leader steps into the role amid financial turmoil for Brits, following Ms Truss' mini-budget blunder in September.

As well as helping families face the crippling cost of living crisis, Mr Sunak has pledged to work towards "a stronger NHS" with "better schools, safer streets, control of our borders, protecting our environment, supporting our armed forces and levelling up" key priorities.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Linguists criticised German teaching at Cambridge

'Like Monty Python is back': Linguists blast Cambridge's bid to teach German using gender-inclusive words

Rishi Sunak has sparked outrage by hiring Suella Braverman again

Outrage after Suella Braverman made home secretary - just six days after being sacked for breaching the ministerial code

Euan McNamara

First photo of teenage boy who collapsed and died in Liverpool, as parents pay tribute to 'handsome, caring, loving' son

A woman was attacked in Northbourne Close

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman, 59, dies following serious assault in Shoreham

The football boots were banned by Wrexham, which is part-owned by Ryan Reynolds

'F*ck the Tories': Wrexham striker banned from wearing football boots with explicit message for the government

Elon Musk's confirmed he's changed his mind and will now go ahead with his planned purchase of Twitter.

Elon Musk 'threatens to fire 75% of Twitter staff' after $44 billion takeover

Amou Haji

'World's dirtiest man' who 'smoked dung' and 'ate roadkill' dies aged 94 after taking first bath in 50 years

The jury instead convicted Culea of causing Mr Walker grievous bodily harm with intent.

Burglar who 'hog tied' elderly couple in 'savage' hunt for £30k life savings found guilty of murder

Harvey Weinstein is accused of raping Jennifer Siebel Newsom

Harvey Weinstein 'raped future wife of California governor', court hears

Rishi Sunak becomes Britain's 57th Prime Minister

Rishi Sunak's speech in full as he becomes UK's third PM in two months

John Paul was convicted after confessing to the murder in Kensington Gardens Square 40 years on

Man convicted after walking into a police station and confessing to murder more than 40 years on

Joe Biden was speaking at the White House to mark Diwali

'Congratulations Rashi Sanook:' Joe Biden mispronounces name as hails new PM

Koray Aplergin was found dead in the woods

'Beloved' radio DJ 'thrown into van with girlfriend then beaten to death before burned body found in woods'

Peter Tatchell in Qatar

'Shame on FIFA': Peter Tatchell hits out at World Cup organisers in Qatar protests

Three girls police want to speak to in connection with the incident

Hunt for three girls who threw women to floor and stamped on their heads in Tube station

Rishi Sunak is officially the new Prime Minister

Meet our new Prime Minister: Who is Rishi Sunak and what are his policies?

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lectern designs have changed over the years

'Feminine' and 'statesmanlike': How do different PMs like their lecterns?

One Year To Go - Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023

Meghan Markle says black women are stereotyped as 'angry' in latest podcast

Daniel Hodgin won a share of £14,000 on The Chase in 2017

The Chase winner stole £53,000 from the bank accounts of dead people

Rishi Sunak is assembling his top team

Rishi keeps Hunt as Chancellor and brings Braverman back after ousting much of Truss's team in first Cabinet reshuffle
Undaunted Rishi Sunak vows to earn everyones trust and fix Liz Truss's mistakes

Undaunted Rishi Sunak vows to earn everyone's trust and fix Liz Truss's mistakes in his first speech as PM
President Biden appeared to be confused

President Biden appears to get lost in his own garden after White House event

Nick Ferrari spoke with Lord McLoughlin

'Give him a chance': Former Conservative Party Chairman Lord McLoughlin backs Rishi as PM

Pasta and vegetable oil are among the products seeing price rises well above the level of inflation

Price of pasta and vegetable oil soars 60 per cent as cost of shopping basket essentials rockets
Liz Truss farewells speech comp

Defiant Liz Truss stands aside saying 'brighter days are ahead' but refuses to apologise for chaos
A crime scene is in place in Henley Road

Man in 'joker mask' seen 'smashing through gardens' after two men killed in Ilford shooting

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/10/22

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Sunak's 'bold' Cabinet reshuffle shows how confident he really is

Andrew Marr reacts to Rishi Sunak's first day as PM

Andrew Marr: I think exhaustion is rippling through the Conservative party, mixed with relief
sunak

'A government of no talent': James O'Brien says PM is at risk of 'presiding' over talentless cabinet
‘Pride in Britain’: Labour Peer Lord Boateng says we should ‘celebrate’ Rishi Sunak as the UK’s first Prime Minister of colour

‘Pride in Britain’: Labour's Lord Boateng says we should ‘celebrate’ Rishi Sunak as the UK’s first Prime Minister of colour
Britain back in business

'Britain's back open for business' says caller delighted to have Rishi Sunak as PM

The Tory MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Tories have 'turned a corner' and will 'settle down' under Rishi Sunak's watch, former minister claims
Iain Dale Cross Question 24/10/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/10/22

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/10 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit