Keir Starmer visits the Republic of Ireland in a bid to 'reset' relations

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (right) and Taoiseach Simon Harris drink a pint of Guinness during his visit to Chequers, the country house of Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, near Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire. Picture date: Wednesday July 17, 2024. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Sir Keir Starmer will travel to Dublin on Saturday in a bid to "reset" relations between the UK and Ireland.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Prime Minister will meet with Irish counterpart Simon Harris as part of the trip, speaking with the Irish Taoiseach about UK-Ireland relations.

It will mark Starmer's first official visit to the country since becoming Prime Minister.

The two leaders are also set to attend England's Nations League football match against the Republic of Ireland on Saturday evening.

The trip coincides with Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn committing the UK government to a "new chapter" where relations are concerned.

Trade is set be top of the agenda for both countries, with the ongoing topic of the Irish Sea at the forefront of talks.

File photo dated 03/09/34 of Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn, who is to set out the Government's commitment to a 'new chapter' in UK-Ireland relations. Issue date: Saturday September 7, 2024. Picture: Alamy

Trade across the sea is worth more than €100 billion (around £84 billion) each year.

As Starmer travels to Dublin, Benn will speak at the British-Irish Association Conference in Oxfordshire on Saturday.

Northern Ireland's first minister Michelle O'Neill, deputy first minister Emma Little-Pengelly and the Republic of Ireland's deputy premier Micheal Martin will all attend the Oxfordshire conference.

Read more: President Joe Biden to host Keir Starmer in White House meeting

Read more: MI6 and CIA chiefs warn Russia is waging 'reckless campaign of sabotage across Europe'

Sir Keir, whose visit to Ireland is the first of any British prime minister for five years, said: "The UK and Ireland share the strongest of ties - through our close geography, shared culture and the friendship of our people.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, right, and Irish Taoiseach Simon Harris at Chequers England, Wednesday July 17, 2024. Mr Harris said he would use the meeting to discuss a 'reset in British-Irish relations.' (Carl Court/Pool Photo via AP). Picture: Alamy

"Our relationship has never reached its full potential, but I want to change that.

"We have a clear opportunity to go further and faster to make sure our partnership is fully delivering on behalf of the British and Irish people - driving growth and prosperity in both our countries.

It comes as England’s new interim manager has suggested he will not sing the national anthem when he leads the Three Lions out against the Republic of Ireland on Saturday.

Carsley will lead the England national team for the first time on Saturday as they take on the Republic of Ireland, the country he made 40 appearances for as a player.