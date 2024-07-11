Exclusive

Tory leadership contenders Kemi Badenoch and Suella Braverman slammed by colleagues for trans 'fixation'

11 July 2024, 06:01

Kemi Badenoch and Suella Braverman have been criticised by colleagues for their "fixation" on trans issues
Kemi Badenoch and Suella Braverman have been criticised by colleagues for their "fixation" on trans issues. Picture: Getty
Fraser Knight

By Fraser Knight

Suella Braverman and Kemi Badenoch are "unnecessarily disrupting" Conservatives’ chances of rebuilding, colleagues claim, citing their "fixation" on transgender issues.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A public spat between Tory leadership rivals Ms Braverman and Ms Bedenoch has been branded ‘unnecessarily disruptive' to the Conservative Party.

Two police and crime commissioners, elected in the local elections just weeks before the national vote, have criticised the pair as they seek to reunite the party.

Rishi Sunak, who suffered a blistering defeat in the General Election, announced he’d step down as Conservative leader, as he handed over Prime Ministerial power to the Labour Party.

It’s sparked speculation of some senior Tories buying to take on the job, as the Conservatives battle with which direction they should go.

Suella Braverman speaking at the National Conservatism Conference in Washington DC
Suella Braverman speaking at the National Conservatism Conference in Washington DC. Picture: Getty

Last night Ms Badenoch posted on X saying: “In government, we had too much nodding along in the room and arguments outside it.”

To which the former home secretary Ms Braverman responded: “I’d be interested in knowing whether Kemi thinks I’m having a “very public nervous breakdown… Kemi, and the rest of the cabinet, should not have nodded along, as they and Rishi took the party to disaster.”

Just days ago, Ms Braverman criticised government buildings for flying the LGBT+ progress flag, branding it a "horrible political campaign".

Announcing to LBC their plan to start a new organisation - called ReBuild - to help bring the party back together, Matthew Barber, Tory police and crime commissioner for Thames Valley, said the comments were “unnecessary”

“I think it’s disruptive, I don’t think it works for anybody. It doesn't benefit those taking part [in the leadership race] and I don’t think it benefits the party.

“Leadership candidates will inevitably disagree but actually this is beyond the leadership, this is about what it means to be a Conservative.

“What we need to do is get back to pragmatic policies - it doesn’t matter if it’s the left or the right, the public don’t care about that. What they need is good solid conservatism that delivers for them.”

Read more: Keir Starmer to kick back defence spending decision at NATO summit in first foreign visit as Prime Minister

Read more: ‘Crossbow killer’ caught by police in north London cemetery after ‘triple murder’ of commentator's wife and daughters

He, alongside Conservative PCCs Donna Jones and Matthew Scott are planning to pull together key figures from the party to rewrite policy and bring an end to “dogmatic” politics.

Already, they say names such as Damien Green, Bob Seely and Ed Vaizey have agreed to join ReBuild, which aims to use the party’s time in opposition to “focus on the long-term vision” and “honestly assess both the internal issues of party management and various areas of policy failure”.

At a gathering of police and crime commissioners in Westminster on Wednesday evening, Mr Scott, PCC for Kent, said: “There are some people who just seem to be fixated on certain issues and we need to be better than that - talking about the things that matter to the public not just to individuals.

“When Suella gave that speech about trans issues, I’ve never heard anyone raise that on the doorstep.

“There are legitimate issues in that debate that need to be discussed but when people talk to me they’re talking about tax, or crime, or getting a doctor’s appointment - we need to be more responsive.

“I don’t think it’s about moving one direction or another; we’ve got to build that broad church.”

Ms Jones, the current chair of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners is set to launch ReBuild in Westminster in the coming weeks alongside her Conservative colleagues.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Last 999 call of women victims of ‘crossbow killer' as they begged for help after being tied up and fatally wounded

Last 999 call of women victims of ‘crossbow killer' as they begged for help after being tied up and fatally wounded

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (left) meeting President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Britain will spend £3 billion a year helping defend Ukraine for ‘as long as it takes’ to defeat Russia, Starmer pledges

Keir Starmer says Britain's prisons are worse than he had first thought

Britain's prisons are 'shocking' and 'worse than thought' as emergency plan to come in days, vows Starmer

The US President described the UK as the "best of allies"

Joe Biden calls US and UK 'best of allies' as he meets Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Nato summit

The probe into apparent bullying on the show has now reportedly widened

Strictly bullying probe widens as investigation ‘now looking at more people than just Giovanni Pernice’

England have roared to the Euros 2024 final after a stunning victory over The Netherlands

England reach Euro 2024 final after dramatic last minute goal secures 2-1 victory against The Netherlands

Pat Colbert

Dallas star Pat Colbert dies aged 77

Exclusive
Jonathan Ashworth 'sought refuge in vicarage' after being 'chased down street' during the General Election campaign

Jonathan Ashworth 'sought refuge in vicarage' after being 'chased down street' in election campaign of 'bullying'

x

Jay Slater 'could be alive in a different part of Tenerife’ say police as new leads pursued as teen still missing

Kyle Clifford has been caught by police

‘Crossbow killer’ caught by police in north London cemetery after ‘triple murder’ of commentator's wife and daughters

The manslaughter trial for actor Alec Baldwin has started in New Mexico

Alec Baldwin 'requested biggest gun available' before Rust film set shooting, court hears

Actor George Clooney has called for Joe Biden to step aside in the presidential race

George Clooney joins calls for Joe Biden to drop out of 2024 presidential race

Four activists were arrested in Parliament Square this morning.

Just Stop Oil activists arrested as they cover Parliament Square in orange paint

The wife and two daughters of racing commentator John Hunt were killed at their Hertfordshire home

‘Triple crossbow killer’s’ brother jailed for life in 2018 for murdering moped rider who crashed into his car

The final tweet ‘about break-ups’ that was shared by a racing commentator’s daughter days before she was killed

Heartbreaking final tweet 'about breakup' shared by racing commentator's daughter just days before she was killed

Starmer has said his age restrictions for the Lords should not reflect on Joe Biden

Delay candidacy decision until after Nato, former House Speaker Pelosi tells Biden, as Starmer defends President

Latest News

See more Latest News

The wife and two daughters of racing commentator John Hunt were killed at their Hertfordshire home

Former soldier ‘armed with crossbow’ wanted for murder of racing commentator's wife and two daughters
Police continue to hunt Kyle Clifford, who is wanted in connection with the murder of John Hunt's family.

What we know so far as police continue manhunt for triple murder suspect Kyle Clifford

Simon Harris confirmed that Tori Towey has been released

Air stewardess freed after being 'detained for attempted suicide' in Dubai following 'attack at home'
The wife and two daughters of racing commentator John Hunt were killed at their Hertfordshire home

Victims of triple crossbow killing are wife, 61 and daughters, 25 and 28, of racing commentator
Starmer has said his age restrictions for the Lords should not reflect on Joe Biden

Starmer says new Lords retirement age of 80 ‘shouldn’t reflect’ on Biden ahead of first meeting with US president
Euros fever is reaching fever pitch in Dortmund, where tonight's semi-final will take place

Euros excitement reaches fever pitch as England prepare to take on the Netherlands in crucial semi-final in Dortmund
Sir Keir is facing calls for clarity over when his government will boost defence spending

Keir Starmer arrives at NATO summit, as Tories demand to know when government will boost defence spending
The incident took place near a Shell petrol station

Police officer mown down with stolen Mercedes, as man arrested for attempted murder and abduction
A huge manhunt is ongoing for Kyle Clifford,

LIVE: ‘Crossbow killer’ caught by police after descending on north London cemetery following ‘triple murder’
Police halted the search for Jay Slater after three weeks.

Mountaineer enlisted to help find Jay Slater reveals three major issues hampering search

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate at Wimbledon last year

Wimbledon officials reveal back-up plan if Princess Kate cannot attend finals presentation

King Charles has sent his and his family's "heartfelt condolences" to the people of the Caribbean

King Charles 'profoundly saddened' by Caribbean Hurricane Beryl as destruction claims lives of 10 people
The Prince and Princess of Wales are understood to be donating privately to Hurricane Beryl relief efforts

Prince William and Kate donate money to victims of Hurricane Beryl after storm tears through south-east Caribbean

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit