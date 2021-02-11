Kent Covid-19 variant 'to become world's dominant strain'

11 February 2021, 06:39

Members of Kent Fire and Rescue Service prepare to deliver coronavirus testing kits in Maidstone during a blitz on new variants
Members of Kent Fire and Rescue Service prepare to deliver coronavirus testing kits in Maidstone during a blitz on new variants. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

The new and more infectious variant of Covid-19 first found in Kent will become the world's dominant strain, the director of the UK's genetic surveillance programme said.

The variant has been detected across Britain and in more than 50 countries.

"It's going to sweep the world, in all probability", Professor Sharon Peacock from the Covid-19 Genomics UK (Cog-UK) Consortium said.

The new variant initially led to London and parts of southern and eastern England being rushed into Tier 4 restrictions prior to Christmas, before stricter measures were introduced throughout the UK.

Analysis of the variant, known as B117, suggests it is up to 70% more transmissible than the previous strain that was dominant in the UK.

Prof Peacock, professor of public health and microbiology at the University of Cambridge, said transmissibility was likely to cause scientists difficulties for years to come.

"Once we get on top of it [Covid-19] or it mutates itself out of being virulent - causing disease - then we can stop worrying about it,"she said.

"But I think, looking in the future, we're going to be doing this for years. We're still going to be doing this 10 years down the line, in my view."

Despite data suggesting the mutant variant may be more deadly, there is no evidence to indicate existing treatments, such as dexamethasone, will not be effective against it.

A study has suggested that people infected with the UK variant are less likely to report a loss of taste and smell.

There are now four "variants of concern" of the virus that causes Covid-19 identified by government advisers, three of these have been found in the UK, and the fourth is the Brazil variant identified in people who had travelled to Japan.

Analysis is ongoing to establish the impact of these mutations on the virus.

