Kerry Katona slams schools for teaching 'pointless subjects like geography' instead of 'real-life skills'

Kerry Katona has hit out at schools for teaching 'pointless subject' such as 'geography'. Picture: Alamy & Instagram/@kerrykatona7

By Will Conroy

Kerry Katona has hit out at schools for teaching “pointless subjects” such as “geography” as she called for children to be taught “real-life skills” instead.

The TV personality, 44, criticised the current curriculums while discussing her youngest child Dylan-Jorge, 10, returning to school for year six.

“I don't think schools are teaching kids the right things anyway,” the mother of five wrote in New! magazine.

She said: "We've got Google and AI now, so I don't understand why they need to learn geography and other pointless subjects?”

“I think kids should teach kids how to buy a house and do their taxes - real-life skills.”

Kerry previously revealed she had taken her son Max out of school after a “heartbreaking and tough” time with his ADHD that made it a difficult environment to work in.

The TV personality shares Max with her second ex-husband Mark Croft and said their choice “isn't a decision they've taken lightly”.

Kerry Katona and her daughter Heidi. Picture: Alamy

The 44-year-old revealed Max has an interest in the building trade and would be continuing this with the extra homeschooling.

In last week's column, Kerry explained that she would be finally fulfilling her daughter Molly's wish and would be giving her her very own tattoo gun.

She said: “She's been asking for a tattoo gun for a while so we got her one and I'm going to let her tattoo me. I think it will be so special to have a tattoo done by my daughter on me forever.”

Kerry shares her daughter with her ex-husband Brian Mcfadden who she was married to from 2002-2006.

Molly lives in Ireland - her father's home country - where she attends drama school but she was reunited with her mother during a trip back to the UK.

Kerry also shares daughter Lilly, 20, - who also lives in Dublin - with Brian as well as Heidi, 17, and Max, 15, with her first ex husband Mark Croft and eight-year-old DJ from her relationship with the late George Kay.