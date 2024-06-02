Ex-Arsenal and Everton ace Kevin Campbell, 54, in hospital as legend Ray Parlour tells striker to 'stay strong'

Former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell has been taken to hospital as ex-teammates tell him to stay strong. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell has been taken to hospital as ex-teammates tell him to stay strong.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The ex-Gunner fell ill last week and was reported to be in hospital by the Liverpool Echo.

The 54-year-old striker's condition is currently unknown.

Read More: Ex-France footballer Karembeu says two of his relatives killed in New Caledonia

Read More: Jeremy Vine sues Joey Barton over ‘nonce’ claims as part of ‘sustained attack’ by ex-footballer

The news sparked well-wishes from Arsenal and Everton legends and fans.

The ex-Gunner fell ill last week and was reported to be in hospital by the Liverpool Echo. Picture: Getty

Ray Parlour said in an X video: "I hear my ex-team-mate Kevin Campbell is struggling at the moment.

"All the football family are right behind you, Kev. I know you're strong character, mate."

"Stay positive. I'm sure everyone is on your side trying to help you.

"Hopefully, you get well soon mate and you'll be back flying as usual."

The 54-year-old striker's condition is currently unknown. Picture: Getty

Get well soon Kevin 🙏 on the front foot best drink of the week. Enjoy the ☀️ and a 🐍💣 and Happy Birthday if it’s yours 🥳🍻 pic.twitter.com/CFmZdylhgZ — Ray Parlour (@RealRomfordPele) June 2, 2024

Ex-QPR and Manchester City player Trevor Sinclair wrote: "Sending prayer, love & light to Kevin Campbell.

"Absolutely lovely human."

Kevin Campbell started his career with Arsenal and won five trophies in the red half of North London.