Cricket legend Kevin Pietersen sparks ridicule after removing watch and wedding ring just to go to London

Kevin Pietersen. Picture: Alamy/Twitter

By Kit Heren

England cricket legend Kevin Pietersen has invited ridicule after removing his ring and watch to come into London.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Pietersen, 43, posted a photo of his hand and wrist without a watch, and with a substitute plastic wedding ring.

"Gotta go into London today. NO WATCH and a plastic ring!," he said in the accompanying caption on Twitter.

Experts have noted a spike in thefts of expensive watches and jewellery in recent years, with celebrities sometimes targeted.

But Pietersen's caution resulted in some teasing from fans and followers.

Read more: Andrew Flintoff's wife 'told to expect the worst' after cricket legend's horror Top Gear smash

Read more: Rolex Rippers are using more violence with stolen watches safer and more lucrative to sell than drugs

Gotta go into London today.

NO WATCH and a plastic ring!

Congrats, @SadiqKhan ! 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/5f6oSVuV5S — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 9, 2024

Pointing at his physical size, one replied: "6’4”, one of the greatest destructors there’s ever been, grew up in [Pietermaritzburg] and he “scared” of wearing a watch in lil old London town?"

Pietersen and his family live near Windsor outside London some of the time, with another home in South Africa, where he grew up.

Another joked: "Just been outside Kevin Pietersen's house and there are loads of burglars queueing up to find his watch and ring."

Others supported him. Christina Jordan, a former Brexit Party MEP, said: "Thank you KP for saying what many of us think and worry about.

"Why shouldn't we expect, demand, and have, a London that isn't a mugger's paradise?"

Another said: "He's not wrong though. A known face with jewellery on show would be a prime target."

Pietersen is widely considered one of England's best batsmen in recent decades.

Born in South Africa but with an English mother, he played 104 Test matches for England between 2005 and 2014, along with 136 one day internationals (ODIs) from 2004-2013.

Pietersen was also known for his flamboyant and aggressive playing style, which could cause tension with opponents and teammates.

He captained the Test and ODI sides briefly, but resigned after a row with the coach.