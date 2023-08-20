Sadiq Khan accused of Orwellian attempts to squash dissent on ULEZ with taxpayer funded expert

20 August 2023, 23:29 | Updated: 20 August 2023, 23:34

Sadiq Khan has been accused of using taxpayer cash to squash dissent using a paid expert to counter anti-ULEZ data.
Sadiq Khan has been accused of using taxpayer cash to squash dissent using a paid expert to counter anti-ULEZ data. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Sadiq Khan has been accused of using taxpayer cash to squash dissent after using a GLA-paid expert to counter anti-ULEZ data.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Khan's deputy Shirley Rodrigues asked an academic, who was in receipt of funding from Mr Khan's office, to pour cold water on anti-Ulez research published by his colleagues at Imperial College London.

Ms Rodrigues asked Professor Frank Kelly whether he would be willing to "set the record straight", after his fellow Imperial College London university academics published a study suggesting the central London Ulez had a relatively small effect on air pollution at its launch.

London's Ulez will be expanded to cover Greater London from August 29, a move overseen by Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has asked Mr Khan to reflect on the policy's impact following last month's Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election result.

Sadiq Khan is being accused of stifling dissent on Ulez using taxpayer funds
Sadiq Khan is being accused of stifling dissent on Ulez using taxpayer funds. Picture: Getty

Labour had hoped to win former PM Boris Johnson's seat from the Conservatives, but said Ulez was a dividing issue that saw the Tories retain the seat.

The expansion, which was unsuccessfully challenged in the courts by five councils, of the zone past the north and south circular roads will see drivers in outer London pay a £12.50 daily fee if their vehicles do not meet required emissions standards.

Susan Hall, the Tory mayoral candidate in next year's City Hall election, has pledged to scrap the expansion.

Emails between Ms Rodrigues and Prof Kelly, which were obtained via a Conservative Party freedom of information request and shared with the PA news agency, show the deputy mayor contacted the air quality expert on November 16 2021 to highlight a study published by Imperial College, which she described as "misleading".

The study was covered in the Daily Mail and by Sky News, with the broadcaster reporting that the research showed Ulez's introduction in 2019 had "resulted in only small improvements in air quality soon after it was implemented".

Shirley Rodrigues twice asked a taxpayer-funded expert to opine in favour of Ulez
Shirley Rodrigues twice asked a taxpayer-funded expert to opine in favour of Ulez. Picture: Getty

City Hall says that analysing schemes such as Ulez at the outset is not "appropriate" as they take time for air quality improvements to be felt through motorists switching to cleaner vehicles or ditching their cars for public transport.

Ms Rodrigues, in her correspondence with Prof Kelly, said: "I am deeply concerned about the damage this misleading study is doing, both to our credibility and to low emission zones as a policy instrument.

"Is there anything you can do or advise to help us set the record straight?"

After Prof Kelly suggests he would be willing to support the Greater London Authority (GLA), Ms Rodrigues the next day emails again saying: "I do appreciate that you don't want to have a 'fight' with another part of Imperial but The Times... have also picked up (the report) and (are) repeating the mistake.

"Is there anything you'd be happy to put on the record now?"

Ms Rodrigues, responsible for environment and energy policy, goes on to work with him to draft a press statement to send out in his name.

In February 2023, when an article appears in the Daily Telegraph, Mr Khan's deputy again emails Prof Kelly asking him whether he could write to the newspaper to "challenge some of the misunderstandings" in the reporting.

Prof Kelly said Imperial College was against putting out a "direct contradiction" to the piece but said: "As always, I'm happy to fight back."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Denmark Russia Ukraine

Denmark joins Netherlands in offering F-16 jets to Ukraine as Zelensky visits

Vatican Pope

Pope Francis calls for peaceful end to the Niger crisis

Breaking
The player found out about her father's death after the final whistle in Australia

Spanish Women's World Cup-winning goalscorer found out father was dead after lifting trophy

Teams mobilized to protect Tenerife amidst raging wildfires in Canary Islands

Wildfires in Tenerife blamed on arsonists by Spanish authorities after 12,000 evacuated in holiday spot

Russia Space Crash

Russian space agency’s Luna-25 spacecraft crashes into moon

Sudan

Global aid chief appeals for funds to help Sudanese trapped by war

Paul Feig

US filmmaker Paul Feig says ‘LGBTQ+ intolerance has to end’ after friend killed

Police investigating Lucy Letby believe the killer nurse may have harmed dozens more infants at two north-west hospitals, it has been reported.

Lucy Letby 'may have harmed dozens more babies' as killer nurse is set to miss sentencing in final snub to families

Greece Wildfires

More villages evacuated as wildfire in northern Greece rages for second day

Tropical Weather Hilary

California braces as Tropical Storm Hilary makes landfall in Mexico

Two people have died competing in an Ironman swimming event in Ireland today - despite the event being postponed a day due to safety concerns.

Two men die in Ironman swim in Ireland after event was delayed for a day due to Storm Betty

Damage in Chernihiv, Ukraine

Zelensky vows retaliation for attack that killed seven and wounded dozens more

Lucy Letby has been found guilty of murdering seven babies and will be sentenced tomorrow

Former minister calls for Lucy Letby's sentencing to be broadcast to serial killer's cell so she has 'nowhere to hide'

Spain Wildfire Tenerife

Cooler weather overnight helps firefighters battling Tenerife wildfire

CITV is to close after 40 years of broadcasting

Children's channel CITV to close next month after 40 years and creating classics Rainbow and Danger Mouse

Smoke from wildfires filled the air in Kelowna, British Columbia

Fires threatening two cities in Canada curbed but ‘not out of the woods yet’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rescue workers examine the bus in Pakistan

20 killed as bus engulfed in flames after hitting van in Pakistan

Hurricane Hilary

Hurricane Hilary moves very near to Mexico’s Baja coast packing deadly rainfall

The Lionesses suffered a heartbreaking defeat in Sydney

Lionesses 'heartbroken' by World Cup final defeat as King and Prince William send tributes

The Luna-25 was Russia's first space mission since 1976

Russian Luna-25 spaceship crashes into moon, ending nation's first space mission since Cold War
Police and activists clashed in Habiganj, Bangladesh

Hundreds injured as Bangladesh police clash with opposition activists

Officers will be able to claim a free coffee with a reusable cup - and access to the subsidised staff canteen

Waitrose offers free coffee to police officers attending stores to cut shoplifting

Robert Dobbs has been living away from his family for years

Veteran unable to leave UAE since 2018 amid legal battle begs for help coming home

Ron Cephas Jones

This Is Us actor Ron Cephas Jones dies aged 66

Jeffrey Epstein’s notorious New Mexico 'Zorro Ranch' finally sold to mysterious buyer for $27.5 million

Jeffrey Epstein’s notorious multi-million dollar New Mexico 'Zorro Ranch' finally sold to mysterious buyer
'Sorry we can't be there': Prince William apologises for missing World Cup final as Lionesses prepare to face Spain

'Roar to victory': King Charles' message to Lionesses ahead of World Cup showdown

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan are set to make their first joint public appearance since May at the Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set for first joint public appearance since New York paparazzi chase
The trailer for Harry's latest documentary for Netflix has dropped.

Prince Harry releases first look at 'Heart of Invictus' documentary ahead of games

Harry and Meghan are set to be invited to Charles' birthday

Harry and Meghan 'set for invite to King Charles' birthday' but duke will be told 'get lost' if he chases apology

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Is she really this stupid?': James O'Brien questions the logic behind Education Secretary's comments on A-Levels

'Is she really this stupid?': James O'Brien questions the logic behind the Education Secretary's comments on A-Levels
Nick Ferrari

'Spain sends its Queen and we send the Culture Secretary', criticises Nick Ferrari ahead of World Cup final
In Great Britain, the United Kingdom, people should afford food’: caller is distraught at the state of his country

'In Great Britain people should afford food’: Caller is distraught over the inequality in the UK
Nick Ferrari caller on grading

'How do you prepare someone for that?' Irate dad vents frustrations as grading returns to pre-pandemic levels
James O'Brien

‘The less you’ve got, the more you have at stake', says James O'Brien as A-level results are released
James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

Nick Ferrari

'There was definitely no rioting': Caller defends social media yobs after Oxford Street chaos
SNP MP Ian Blackford speaks to Iain Dale and Jacqui Smith at Edinburgh Fringe

SNP's Ian Blackford tells Iain Dale there was a 'coup' behind his Westminster exit

Fans protest against Mason Greenwood return

'If they keep him I will abandon the club': Outrage at possibility of Mason Greenwood return
James O'Brien

'Government, media, and gender critical movement' fuel rise in LGBTQ+ hate, says broadcaster India Willoughby

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit