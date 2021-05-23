Breaking News

Kim Leadbeater: Jo Cox's sister named as Labour's candidate in Batley and Spen

23 May 2021, 18:33 | Updated: 23 May 2021, 19:19

Kim Leadbeater previously said she had been "moved" by the number of local people urging her to run
Kim Leadbeater previously said she had been "moved" by the number of local people urging her to run. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Kim Leadbeater, the sister of murdered Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox, has been named as Labour's candidate for the constituency's by-election.

Ms Leadbeater said she was "overwhelmed and humbled" by the support she had received from party members in the seat her sister used to represent.

She added: "I'm ready to hit the ground running and take Labour's campaign to local people."

READ MORE: Jo Cox: Murdered MP's sister plans to stand in Batley and Spen by-election

It followed a meeting of the local constituency Labour Party.

Her selection was welcomed by party leader Sir Keir Starmer, who said her roots in the community would make her a "fantastic champion" for the constituency.

"Batley and Spen holds an important place in the Labour Party's heart. And Kim's work to bring people together, just as her sister Jo Cox did, has inspired us all," he said.

The seat was previously represented by Mrs Cox until she was shot and stabbed by a far-right extremist in June 2016.

It became vacant earlier this month after the sitting MP Tracy Brabin became the first elected mayor of West Yorkshire.

Ms Brabin tweeted: "Congratulations to friend and campaigner @KimLeadbeater7 who smashed it! She'll do #batleyandspen proud!

"It's going to be tough but I know we can win for #BatleyAndSpen."

Ms Leadbeater, who established the Jo Cox Foundation in honour of her sister, previously said she had been "moved" by the number of local people urging her to run.

More follows...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Italy Cable Car Deaths

13 dead and two children in hospital after cable car plunges in Italy
Matt Hancock described Saturday as a "huge day" for vaccinations

UK passes 60 million jab milestone after ‘huge day’ for Covid vaccinations
Coldplay perform at the livestreamed event at Worthy Farm

Glastonbury organisers ‘mortified’ after technical issues blight livestream
Belarus Opposition

President’s opponent arrested after plane diverted to Belarus over bomb threat
Greece Pets Protest

Dog owners protest against mandatory sterilisation plan

Maneskin lead singer Damiano David will take a voluntary drug test after arriving home

Damiano David: Eurovision winner asks to take drugs test amid cocaine allegations

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

BBC reform should begin with embracing opinion content, Maajid Nawaz insists

BBC reform should begin with embracing opinion content, Maajid Nawaz insists
The Government has 'hung veterans out to dry', says ex-SAS soldier

The Government has 'hung veterans out to dry', says ex-SAS soldier
Father's harrowing story highlights need to allow men space to grieve

Father's harrowing story highlights need to allow men space to grieve
Call the Cabinet with Liz Truss | Watch live from 9am

Call the Cabinet with Liz Truss | Watch live from 9am

Diana scandal 'was BBC's phone hacking moment' claims ex-Panorama producer

Diana scandal 'was BBC's phone hacking moment' claims ex-Panorama producer
David Lammy attacks 'abominable' treatment of Windrush generation by state

David Lammy attacks 'abominable' treatment of Windrush generation by state

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London