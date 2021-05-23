Breaking News

Kim Leadbeater: Jo Cox's sister named as Labour's candidate in Batley and Spen

Kim Leadbeater previously said she had been "moved" by the number of local people urging her to run. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Kim Leadbeater, the sister of murdered Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox, has been named as Labour's candidate for the constituency's by-election.

Ms Leadbeater said she was "overwhelmed and humbled" by the support she had received from party members in the seat her sister used to represent.

She added: "I'm ready to hit the ground running and take Labour's campaign to local people."

It followed a meeting of the local constituency Labour Party.

Her selection was welcomed by party leader Sir Keir Starmer, who said her roots in the community would make her a "fantastic champion" for the constituency.

"Batley and Spen holds an important place in the Labour Party's heart. And Kim's work to bring people together, just as her sister Jo Cox did, has inspired us all," he said.

The seat was previously represented by Mrs Cox until she was shot and stabbed by a far-right extremist in June 2016.

It became vacant earlier this month after the sitting MP Tracy Brabin became the first elected mayor of West Yorkshire.

Ms Brabin tweeted: "Congratulations to friend and campaigner @KimLeadbeater7 who smashed it! She'll do #batleyandspen proud!

"It's going to be tough but I know we can win for #BatleyAndSpen."

Ms Leadbeater, who established the Jo Cox Foundation in honour of her sister, previously said she had been "moved" by the number of local people urging her to run.

