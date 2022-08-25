Pictured: 'Kind and devoted' mum, 33, killed in horror A40 crash which left Range Rover mangled on Tube track

25 August 2022, 12:21

Mother of one Yagmur Ozden, 33, died in the A40 horror crash
Mother of one Yagmur Ozden, 33, died in the A40 horror crash. Picture: Instagram/London News Pictures

By Megan Hinton

The woman killed in the A40 horror crash which saw a Range Rover end up on a West London railway track has been named as 33-year beautician Yagmur Ozden.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 33-year-old who died at the scene has been described as a "devoted" mother to her 12-year-old daughter.

In a tribute, her family said Miss Ozden was "an angel" with a "kind heart" who was "very funny and could cheer up the saddest person".

They said she loved "spending time with friends and family" adding: "She had an amazing bond with her daughter and her daughter will always cherish those moments she had with her mum."

Read more: 'Like a horror movie': Tesla driver recalls terrifying A40 Range Rover crash that left woman dead

Yagmur Ozden leaves behind a 12-year-old daughter
Yagmur Ozden leaves behind a 12-year-old daughter. Picture: Instagram

Footage shows the Ranger Rover hurtling through barriers after flying off the A40 in West London near Park Royal tube station, before ending up on the train track.

Its front was completely crumpled after the high-speed crash.

According to the MailOnline, the driver of the car has been named as jewellery store manager Rida Al Mousawi, 24, who Yagmur reportedly met at a shisha restaurant that evening.

Their friend Zamarod Arif, 26, was also in the 4x4 when the crash happened.

Zamarod survived the crash with a broken arm and leg whilst Rida Al Mousawi remains in a coma in St Mary's Hospital, Paddington.

A woman has died after a Range Rover was involved in a collision and ended up on the Tube tracks in west London.
A woman has died after a Range Rover was involved in a collision and ended up on the Tube tracks in west London. Picture: London News Pictures

Read more: Woman dies and three injured in A40 horror crash as car smashes onto railway and shuts Piccadilly line

A police source said the Range Rover crashed through the Tesla garage and into Park Royal station.

"The Tesla was stationary. The other car crashed into the Tesla garage and flipped into the station, landing on the tracks," the source said.

Andrew Wood, who lives in a block of flats next to the station, said: "It woke me up. I heard this huge bash at about half past three. I thought it was somebody breaking into one of the garages.

"The car must have smashed the fence, because behind that is the pedestrian walkway and it's come right over that. Ten minutes after there were helicopters, it was like the Third World War."

Nada Alobaidi, 31, who lives in the same block of flats, said: "I heard a big crash. I came outside and saw a lot of police and an ambulance as well.

"There was a lot of smoke. I didn't see the car because it was during the night.

"The A40 can be quite dangerous around Park Royal Station. Car accidents do sometimes happen."

Cordons were put in place after the collision and the Piccadilly Tube line was part suspended.

Police urged any witnesses yet to speak to them to call 101, ref 905/22aug.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Police have vowed to catch the man who killed Olivia

Message to the gunman: Police tell Olivia Pratt-Korbel's masked killer 'we won't rest til we catch you'

The government has let children down, Labour has claimed.

Govt has 'failed children', says Labour as GCSE grades plummet from last year

British woman dies after falling of a hillside in Benidorm

British woman dies after falling off hillside whilst riding a mobility scooter in Benidorm

An abused marmoset who was flushed down a toilet is enjoying living her new life at Monkey World

Abused monkey who was flushed down toilet and fed cocaine now thriving in rescue centre with help from boyfriend

The Minister was speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Minister pledges 'further package of support measures' for Brits struggling with cost of living

Club 77 told revellers not to stare without verbal consent

Nightclub tells revellers they cannot stare at people without verbal consent

Shell will pay out over £500k for overcharging customers

Shell to pay out more than £500k for charging thousands of customers more than energy price cap allows

Exclusive
Sicarius McGrath said drug use is fuelling the murder of children

Casual drug use fuels child murders, ex-Liverpool arms dealer tells LBC

British Gas has announced it will give a slice of its profits to worst-off customers

British Gas to give 10% of profits to poorest customers after fury at bumper earnings

Rishi Sunak has said some of the messaging around Covid was "wrong"

'Wrong to scare people' with Covid messaging and 'empower' scientists, says Rishi Sunak

Russia launched an attack on a Ukrainian railway station

At least 22 people including child killed in Russian attack on Ukraine railway station on country's Independence Day

Ghislaine Maxwell's family is being sued over unpaid legal bills

Ghislaine Maxwell sued by her own lawyers over unpaid legal bills

Emily Maitlis addressed crowds at the Edinburgh TV Festival

‘A shameless play for power’: Emily Maitlis speaks out against those who decry media as ‘fake news’

The Met Office issued a warning for thunderstorms and heavy rain

Flooding causes commuter chaos as Tube station forced to close after torrential downpours

The government of Sardinia is offering grants of up to €15,000 to entice homebuyers to relocate

Italy offers to pay people £12,700 to move to picturesque holiday island of Sardinia

Olivia was shot dead in Liverpool on Monday night

Devastated family pay tribute to 'tiny, cheeky' Olivia, 9, as they warn killer her pictures will 'haunt you' forever

Latest News

See more Latest News

Afghanistan Floods

Afghanistan flash floods death toll reaches 182

Monkeypox Vaccine Charlotte

Monkeypox cases drop 21%, reversing month-long increase, says WHO

Rick Duke

US envoy says Russian invasion is speeding world’s shift to clean energy

Ukrainian servicemen fire to Russian positions from anti-aircraft gun in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine

25 reported killed in Independence Day attack on rail station in Ukraine

Pakistan

Court in Pakistan bars police from arresting ex-premier Khan

Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant’s widow, leaves a federal courthouse in Los Angeles

Jury finds in favour of Kobe Bryant’s widow in trial over crash photos

Cop26 – Glasgow

French leader Macron heads to Algeria in bid to heal wounds

Smuggled Reptiles

California man pleads guilty to smuggling 1,700 animals

Russia Ukraine Nuclear Plant Fears

Ukrainian fears run high over fighting near nuclear plant

Japan Abe Shooting

Japan police chief to resign over shooting of former prime minister

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller says he’ll shut business if minimum wage rises to £15-an-hour

Caller says he’ll shut business if minimum wage rises to £15 an hour

'Is your name actually Nickolaiovic, not Nick in Ilford?': Shelagh Fogarty takes on caller opposing Ukraine support

'Is your name actually Nickolaiovic, not Nick in Ilford?': Shelagh Fogarty takes on caller opposing Ukraine support
James O'Brien's crippling analysis of 'failed state' Britain amid the financial crisis

James O'Brien's crippling analysis of 'failed state' Britain amid the financial crisis

James O'Brien debunks faux-outrage of right wing on Channel crossings

James O'Brien debunks faux-outrage of right wing on Channel crossings

'We have seen a huge shortage of blood" charity says, urges people to donate

'We've seen a huge shortage of blood' charity says, urges people to donate

LBC caller: I cried when I knew Boris Johnson had gone

LBC caller: I cried when I knew Boris Johnson had gone

Caller declares BBC will lose advertising for conspiring against Boris Johnson

BBC will lose advertising for conspiring against Boris Johnson, caller declares

Stanley Johnson

Stanley Johnson blasts Government over sewage pumped into UK waterways

Andrew Castle clashes with trans activist over 'unfair advantages' in golf

Andrew Castle clashes with trans activist over 'unfair advantages' in golf

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 21/8 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London