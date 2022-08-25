Pictured: 'Kind and devoted' mum, 33, killed in horror A40 crash which left Range Rover mangled on Tube track

Mother of one Yagmur Ozden, 33, died in the A40 horror crash. Picture: Instagram/London News Pictures

By Megan Hinton

The woman killed in the A40 horror crash which saw a Range Rover end up on a West London railway track has been named as 33-year beautician Yagmur Ozden.

The 33-year-old who died at the scene has been described as a "devoted" mother to her 12-year-old daughter.

In a tribute, her family said Miss Ozden was "an angel" with a "kind heart" who was "very funny and could cheer up the saddest person".

They said she loved "spending time with friends and family" adding: "She had an amazing bond with her daughter and her daughter will always cherish those moments she had with her mum."

Yagmur Ozden leaves behind a 12-year-old daughter. Picture: Instagram

Footage shows the Ranger Rover hurtling through barriers after flying off the A40 in West London near Park Royal tube station, before ending up on the train track.

Its front was completely crumpled after the high-speed crash.

According to the MailOnline, the driver of the car has been named as jewellery store manager Rida Al Mousawi, 24, who Yagmur reportedly met at a shisha restaurant that evening.

Their friend Zamarod Arif, 26, was also in the 4x4 when the crash happened.

Zamarod survived the crash with a broken arm and leg whilst Rida Al Mousawi remains in a coma in St Mary's Hospital, Paddington.

A woman has died after a Range Rover was involved in a collision and ended up on the Tube tracks in west London. Picture: London News Pictures

A police source said the Range Rover crashed through the Tesla garage and into Park Royal station.

"The Tesla was stationary. The other car crashed into the Tesla garage and flipped into the station, landing on the tracks," the source said.

Andrew Wood, who lives in a block of flats next to the station, said: "It woke me up. I heard this huge bash at about half past three. I thought it was somebody breaking into one of the garages.

"The car must have smashed the fence, because behind that is the pedestrian walkway and it's come right over that. Ten minutes after there were helicopters, it was like the Third World War."

Nada Alobaidi, 31, who lives in the same block of flats, said: "I heard a big crash. I came outside and saw a lot of police and an ambulance as well.

"There was a lot of smoke. I didn't see the car because it was during the night.

"The A40 can be quite dangerous around Park Royal Station. Car accidents do sometimes happen."

Cordons were put in place after the collision and the Piccadilly Tube line was part suspended.

Police urged any witnesses yet to speak to them to call 101, ref 905/22aug.