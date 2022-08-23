'Like a horror movie': Tesla driver recalls terrifying A40 Range Rover crash that left woman dead

23 August 2022, 08:43 | Updated: 23 August 2022, 09:49

A woman died in the high-speed crash
A woman died in the high-speed crash. Picture: LNP/Getty

By Will Taylor

An Uber driver who saw the A40 horror crash in which a woman died after a Range Rover ploughed through railings onto a train track has said the smash was like "something out of a horror movie".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The woman, 33, who was thought to have been a passenger in the car died at the scene while the 23-year-old driver was taken to hospital in a critical condition early on Monday.

A 26-year-old woman, the third occupant of the Range Rover, was hurt but her injuries are not life-threatening, while a 56-year-old man, thought to have been in a stationary Tesla that was hit in the accident, was not seriously hurt.

Footage shows the Ranger Rover hurtling through barriers after flying off the A40 in West London near Park Royal tube station, before ending up on the train track.

Read more: Woman dies and three injured in A40 horror crash as car smashes onto railway and shuts Piccadilly line

Its front was completely crumpled after the high-speed crash.

Uber driver Nawaf Ali, 40, had just parked his Tesla at the Tesla Centre car park at about 3.48am to charge up his car before heading home to Harrow.

"I could have died last night, and my kids would not have a father," he said.

He was going to park his car just next to the Tesla that was hit during the accident.

The crash left the front of the Range Rover destroyed
The crash left the front of the Range Rover destroyed. Picture: LNP

He told MailOnline he heard a noise "like an aircraft crashing" and he ducked down.

"It looks like she had been almost ejected out of the car and collided with one of the charging stations and then gone into the side of the car," he said of one of the passengers.

He added: "Where I was standing was where the car came over the barrier. If I had been standing a few feet away then I would have been hit. I am still shaking thinking about it."

He said the driver's nose was bleeding and he was in shock. After calling for an ambulance, he said he was asked to live stream it to responders before it arrived.

Mr Ali said he then saw the body of a woman.

"When I saw that I just ran back to my car. It was too much. I could not stand to look at it. It was like a horror movie, but only much worse. I do not want to see anything like that ever again."

The crash happened near a Tesla charging station
The crash happened near a Tesla charging station. Picture: Getty

Nearby residents said they heard a huge bang when the vehicle tore off the road and smashed onto the tube tracks.

Andrew Wood, who lives in a flat next to Park Royal station, said: "It woke me up. I heard this huge bash at about half past three. I thought it was somebody breaking into one of the garages.

"The car must have smashed the fence, because behind that is the pedestrian walkway and it's come right over that. Ten minutes after there were helicopters, it was like the Third World War."

Nada Alobaidi, 31, a resident of the same block, said: "I heard a big crash. I came outside and saw a lot of police and an ambulance as well.

"There was a lot of smoke. I didn't see the car because it was during the night.

"The A40 can be quite dangerous around Park Royal Station. Car accidents do sometimes happen."

The Piccadilly line was part suspended after the crash. The Range Rover was taken away by a small crane which lifted it onto a train.

Police want to speak to anyone with information about what happened.

Call 101 with reference 905/22aug.

