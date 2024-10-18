King Charles and Camilla touch down in Australia for first overseas tour since becoming monarch

The King and Queen have arrived in Sydney for the start of their historic visit to Australia. Picture: Getty

By Katy Ronkin

King Charles and Camilla have arrived in Australia for their first visit to the country since becoming monarch.

The King and Queen have arrived in Sydney for the start of their historic visit to Australia.

Charles and Camilla were greeted by Australia's governor-general Sam Mostyn, the King's representative, and prime minister Anthony Albanese and his partner Jodie Haydon.

As the royal couple landed on the tarmac, photos of the pair on past trips to the country were projected onto the exterior of the iconic Sydney Opera House.

King Charles III And Queen Camilla Visit Australia. Picture: Getty

A projection of photographs of Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla is seen on the Sydney Opera House. Picture: Getty

The Queen was also presented with a posy by a young girl whose wish to meet the monarchs is being granted by the Make a Wish Foundation, and his sister Charlotte.

The King and Queen posted a message on social media before their arrival in Australia for a tour, praising the country and its people.

Charles and Camilla said on X, formerly Twitter: "Ahead of our first visit to Australia as King and Queen, we are really looking forward to returning to this beautiful country to celebrate the extraordinarily rich cultures and communities that make it so special. See you there!

Ahead of our first visit to Australia as King and Queen, we are really looking forward to returning to this beautiful country to celebrate the extraordinarily rich cultures and communities that make it so special. See you there!



- Charles R & Camilla R.



🎞️ Footage: British… pic.twitter.com/zALxP59lGF — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 18, 2024

Queen Camilla arrives at Sydney Airport. Picture: Getty

The six-day trip to Canberra and Sydney is Charles' first to a commonwealth country since he became King following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The King and Queen will also travel to Samoa for a three-day state visit and meet world leaders taking part in a Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting which Charles will formally open.

King Charles III And Queen Camilla Visit Australia And Samoa - Day One. Picture: Getty

The historical nature of the trip is underlined by the fact that this is the first trip King Charles has taken since his cancer diagnosis in February.

He will be pausing cancer treatments for the tour and dropped a visit to New Zealand from the already streamlined itinerary on advice from doctors.

LBC News reporter Will Chalk said it's impossible to "overstate" the importance that the King's cancer diagnosis plays in this trip.

He said: "You can't really overstate this part of the trip- a 75-year-old dealing with a cancer diagnosis, traveling for a working week on the other side of the world."

Charles thanks New Zealand women’s rugby team players for ‘very healing’ hug

The tour has attracted some controversy in Australia, stirring up debate over Australia's status as a Commonwealth country.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will not meet any State Premiers during their tour of Australia - in a snub by the key member of the Commonwealth.

It comes after The King told anti-monarchists he will not intervene if a vote is held to remove him as head of state.

Republican campaigners are calling it his "Farewell Oz" tour - amid ongoing calls for a referendum about Australia severing its ties with the monarchy.

The King and Queen Camilla are spending six days in Australia. Picture: Alamy

Here is what the royal couple's schedule is set to be for their first day in Australia: