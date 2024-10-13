King Charles to be snubbed by senior Australian politicians in major overseas trip

The Prince Of Wales And The Duchess Of Cornwall Attend "A Starry Night In The Nilgiri Hills". Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

King Charles and Queen Camilla will not meet any State Premiers during their tour of Australia - in a snub by the key member of the Commonwealth.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The royal couple kick off their nine-day tour of Australia on Friday - but their royal reception in Canberra on October 21 will not feature any of the senior politicians.

A spokesperson for the Australian Monarchists League described the move as a "slap in the face" for the royals.

Read More: King Charles 'won't stand in way' if Australia chooses to axe monarchy and become republic

Read More: King Charles and Queen Camilla visit Holyrood to mark 25 years of Scottish Parliament

Bev McArthur said: “All premiers and ministers have sworn allegiance to our monarch, Charles III, and it is a monumental insult that they now spit in his hand extended in friendship,” she told the Herald Sun.

“This is a historic opportunity to unite Australia, to focus on charitable work and to give back to communities. Yet our immature politicians are clearly choosing to play politics.”

Victoria state Premier Jacinta Allan today turned down the chance to attend the gala.

Queensland premier Steven Miles said he is working on his election campaign.

Western Australia’s Premier Roger Cook reportedly said he had “other commitments”.

South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas and New South Wales's Premier Chris Minns declined to attend the event because of cabinet meetings.

Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff is visiting the US on trade mission at the time - while Victoria’s Deputy Premier Ben Carroll also said he will not attend.

It comes after The King told anti-monarchists he will not intervene if a vote is held to remove him as head of state.

It comes as he and Camilla are preparing for a royal visit to Australia next week.

The Australian Republic Movement (ARM) wrote to Buckingham Palace to request a meeting with him when he arrives.

In response, his assistant private secretary said the monarch had "deep love and affection" for Australia.

He commended the group's "thoughtfulness" at writing, adding that it was "warmly appreciated".

Read more: Meghan Markle 'spoke about being one of the most bullied people in the world' when meeting teens in California

Read more: King Charles 'to miss COP29 climate summit' as he continues cancer treatment