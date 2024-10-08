King Charles 'to miss COP29 climate summit' as he continues cancer treatment

King Charles will not attend COP29. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

King Charles is set to miss the COP29 climate summit as he continues his cancer treatment.

Charles is expected to miss the event in Azerbaijan next month as he continues to pace himself while undergoing cancer treatment.

The monarch is well known as an environmentalist, with organisers of the conference having hoped he would be able to attend.

At the previous summit, he said the world remains "dreadfully far off track" when it comes to meeting climate targets.

But the government is understood to have chosen not to ask him to represent the country this year.

Sources said that No10 felt "an abundance of caution" was needed with the monarch's current schedule.

A sign for COP29, the United Nations Climate Change Conference, on display in Baku, Azerbaijan. Picture: Alamy

"The King will not be going to COP," they told the Mirror.

"He has not been asked by the government to attend the event and he is also mindful of his own commitments following the upcoming autumn tour."

The source added that Charles would have "relished the chance to attend" but he is "incredibly busy already".

"A decision was taken for His Majesty not to attend the conference this year," they said.

Other members of the royal family have stepped up over the last year as the King and Princess Kate have received cancer treatment.

Prince William has followed in his father's footsteps when it comes to his love for the natural world.

In a video address at the UN General Assembly last month, William spoke of the "grave threat" the planet is facing.

He also announced finalists of the annual Earthshot Prize awards.

Despite Charles not attending the summit this year, doctor are understood to have allowed him to "pause" his cancer treatment to fly to Australia for a royal visit next week.

He is expected to continued his treatment cycle as soon as he returns to the UK.