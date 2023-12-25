King and Queen lead Royal Family as they attend traditional festive church service on Sandringham estate

The Royal Family step out for a traditional festive church trip. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

King Charles and Queen Camilla have led the Royal Family as they attended the traditional festive church service on the Sandringham estate.

They were followed by Prince William, Kate and their three children.

Royal fans gathered as the Prince and Princess of Wales walked hand in hand with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis from Sandringham house on their way to St Mary Magdalene Church.

The Royal Family at the Sandringham Estate. Picture: Getty

The Wales' at the Sandringham Estate. Picture: Getty

They walked behind the King and Queen, who were greeted by about a thousand local residents, many of whom had waited hours on Christmas morning to catch a glimpse of the family.

For the second year in succession the disgraced Duke of York walked from Sandringham to church with the family.

Andrew's alleged links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein will come under further scrutiny in the new year with the release of hundreds of files from a defamation case, after a ruling by a US judge.

Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Britain's Princess Beatrice of York arrive for the Royal Family's traditional Christmas Day service. Picture: Getty

The British Royal Family Attend The Christmas Morning Service. Picture: Getty

His ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York appeared in public at Sandringham for the first time in years, walking beside her ex-husband and smiling broadly at the press.

Andrew's daughters were with their husbands, Princess Beatrice with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Prince Eugenie with Jack Brooksbank.