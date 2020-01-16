Knife and offensive weapon offences at ten year high

16 January 2020, 10:33 | Updated: 16 January 2020, 10:36

Knife crime is at its highest levels since 2009
Knife crime is at its highest levels since 2009. Picture: PA

Knife crime offences dealt with by the justice system in England and Wales in the year ending September 2019 were the highest number in a decade, official figures show.

In England and Wales, almost 22,300 knife-possession offences were handled by the police and the courts in the year until the end of September, 2019.

Figures from the Ministry of Justice show in the year ending September 2019, 22,286 knife and offensive weapon offences were formally dealt with by the CJS.

This is a 3 per cent increase on the previous year and is the highest number of offences dealt with since the year ending September 2009 (26,364).

The figures follow Tuesday's announcement that the Prime Minister ordered all Whitehall departments to take action on tackling crime.

Boris Johnson told ministers every department should consider itself a criminal justice department as part of a drive to look at the "complex causes of crime" which would involve long-term reforms to improve health, social care, youth services and education.

More to follow

